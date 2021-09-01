Turkey is building its own larger version of the Pentagon which spans 135 million square feet and will be home to around 15,000 people





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at a memorial ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the failed coup at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkey on July 15, 2021. The failed coup against him resulted in mass arrests and widespread political repression. ADEM ALTAN / AFP via Getty Images The Crescent Star Turkish military complex is expected to be larger than the US Pentagon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the complex would “sow fear” among the nation’s enemies.

The complex is expected to be completed by May 2023 and features a giant star-shaped and crescent-shaped building at its center.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. Turkey has started to build a giant military complex for its defense staff dubbed the “Turkish Pentagon”. During the inauguration ceremony on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the new complex – tentatively called Crescent Star – will “sow fear” among Turkey’s enemies, Nikkei Asia reported. The entire complex will cover a total of 135.6 million square feet with an interior area of ​​9.5 million square feet, and is expected to accommodate up to 15,000 employees, Erdogan said, according to local media. Daily Sabah. In contrast, the U.S. Pentagon has 6.5 million square feet of office space, and the entire floor space of the U.S. Capitol building could already fit in any of the five corners of the Pentagon, according to the U.S. Department of defense. An artist’s impression of the Turkish Crescent Star complex shows that it is poised to adopt a ring structure similar to that of the Pentagon, but that it is also modeled on the flag of Turkey. A giant star-shaped building will serve as the exhibition area and entrance to the complex, while another sprawling crescent-shaped building will wrap an outdoor space for ceremonies, according to the Daily Sabah. The complex is expected to be completed by May 2023 and will be used by personnel from the Turkish military and its Ministry of National Defense. “We will establish here a structure which will frighten our enemies with its position and give confidence to our friends,” Erdogan said at the inauguration ceremony, by Nikkei. The ceremony took place on the 99th anniversary of Victory Day, an occasion in Turkey marking one of its main battles in its war for independence in the 1920s. The story continues The Crescent Star is the latest in Erdogan’s mission to increase Turkey’s military might, aiming to bolster its popularity ahead of the 2023 election as the country faces rising inflation, floods and forest fires. Turkey has focused on its local production of weapons and war equipment, developing drones with payloads designed to compete with the US Reaper air strike drone, as well as designing and building its own ships. of war. President Erdogan’s communications office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Read the original article on Insider

