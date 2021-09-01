Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi’s government over rising prices for cooking gas, gasoline and diesel | India News





New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 1) launched a new attack on the Center due to rising prices for fuel and cooking gas. He alleged that farmers, workers, small businesses, MSMEs and wage earners are demonetized while friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are monetized. Over the past 7 years we have seen a new economic paradigm. Demonetization on one side and monetization on the other, Gandhi said. Farmers, workers, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs, the working class, government workers and honest industrialists are demonetized. Who is monetized? 4-5 friends of Narendra Modi ji. An economic transfer is underway, he added. Gandhi further compared the prices of fuel and gas during the UPA regime to current levels. The price of LPG gas was Rs 410 per cylinder in 2014 when UPA was in power, it is now Rs 885. Gasoline was Rs 71.5 per liter in 2014 when UPA was in power, now it is 101 Rs. Diesel went from Rs 57 to Rs 88, Gandhi said. People can argue that there is an increase in the prices of gasoline and diesel in the international market. During the UPA government in 2014, the price of crude oil was Rs 105, today it is Rs 71, that is, it was 32% higher in our time. The price of gas was Rs 880 today, today it is Rs 653 – 26% less today, Gandhi argued. Searching Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, Gandhi said, Modi ji continues to say GDP is rising, Minister of Finance says GDP shows upward projection. I then understood what they mean by GDP. It means “Gas-Diesel-Petrol”. They have this confusion. The government earned Rs 23 Lakh Crores from GDP – not gross domestic product but gas-diesel-gasoline. Where did this Rs 23 Lakh Crores go? He asked.

