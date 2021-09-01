Reviews | The Trump News Show is over and we’re all healthier





The causes of the great media crash are obvious. Last year was a campaign year, which always causes an increase in the consumption of information. It was also the last year without his re-election in 2024 of President Donald Trump. Trump was a perpetual one-man news machine, forever supplying reporters with high-calorie, low-nutrient treats and serving up bustling dumpsters covering, some of which were forgotten the day after they reported. Remember when the White House promoted the Melania Trumps jewelry line or when Kellyanne Conway promoted the Ivanka Trumps clothing line? Sometimes it would lead to two or three mini-scandals a day. The press was sometimes unable to discern which of his threats were empty (would he set North Korea ablaze, inject the sick with bleach, or stop the election count?) From the White House, he backed the murderers Saudis to the hilt, he imposed a travel ban on Muslims, jailed children and declared the 2020 elections fixed).

Trump’s saturated coverage was journalistically justified. A rogue and unpredictable chief executive is a very dangerous thing, and if he uses the Constitution as a rag, you have to call him on it. It was essential to keep a record of Trump transgressions, so let’s not argue with the volume of coverage. But in retrospect, once Trump stereotyped himself as a liar, a cheater, a scoundrel and a crybaby, few of us have had to read beyond the title and the first paragraph to get the point across. We let the Trump Show become delicious breakaway entertainment, served in installments, like a bundle of your favorite Netflix series. The more we read about Trump, the more we wanted to know more about him, and the more we eagerly waited for the treadmill of books on Trump to guide us. We’ve been sending out so much Trump news that it’s amazing the liver of readers and viewers hasn’t grown to the point that you can turn it into human fatty liver.

We’ve been brainwashed since elementary school into believing that sharing the news is essential to citizenship, democracy, and our American way of life: study the problems! Debate the issues! But no one has ever told us that something that is a nutrient at one dose can become a poison when it is quintupled. During Trumpmania, billions of work hours were needlessly burned reading and watching Trump stories that could have been better spent gardening, parenting, reading, leisure, drinking, sexting and even sitting on the porch doing nothing. Each of us could have learned a foreign language or learned to play the guitar instead of reading about it from day to night for four years. We really should have known better. Guy DeBord (Society of the Spectacle) and Daniel Boorstin (The Image) warned us in the 1960s that our appetite for mass entertainment would make us a target for political extremism if someone appeared knowing how to use the media and exploit them. Trump showed up, he made a great copy, and we all got hooked.

After being towed to the depths by the news frenzy, we are only resurfacing to rearrange our priorities. First, we must never forget how we let Trumpmania turn our media regime upside down and turn us all into fat pigs. When Trump returns or the next Trump uses his methods to attract attention, we should be prepared to resist his whining. Someone should create a browser add-on that would remind us when we’ve read too much in the news. CNN could add a product disclaimer to its programming, noting that watching too much TV news can mess your mind and TV is only safe when taken as directed. I’m kidding, but only a little. Like Facebook and YouTube, the television news narcotizes its customers. Because we know the media cannot and should not use restraint in their coverage when covering politicians who flout standards, it is up to us to know when to turn away.

If Trump deserves major blame for increasing viewership, Joe Biden should deserve credit for relieving us of our 24/7 news obligations. You don’t have to be a fan of Biden, I don’t appreciate how his conduct reduced the national politics news of all of existence to something more like a companion. Rather, Biden downplayed his role in the national drama to levels just below perception. If we hadn’t left Afghanistan, how much would we have read about him? Sometimes I Google the name of the President of the United States to remind myself who occupies the White House.

Ask someone who has been successful in losing weight and they will tell you that the first task is portion control. To push the metaphor, go ahead and fill your plate with all the news you love, but use a nine-inch plate from the 1950s instead of a modern 13-inch plate. And as you read, check out your sense of fullness and act on it.

One of the reasons for the decline of New York Times singles is that the newspaper terminated its distribution agreement with Apple News in June 2020. But its decline is still consistent with other outlets.

