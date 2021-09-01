Joko Widodo in Lampung, TNI-Polri prepares VVIP security





Bandar Lampung, IDN Times – The provincial government of Lampung (Pemprov), TNI and Polri made preparations from the place of activity to security. This relates to President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo’s planned visit to Sai Bumi Ruwa Jurai on Thursday (2/9/2021). The plan is that this number 1 person in Indonesia will be busy with several agendas such as checking on MSME development in Natar, South Lampung; see the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination of the students of SMA Negeri 2 Bandar Lampung; reviewing general vaccinations in the regency of Pesawaran, at the inauguration of the Way Sekampung dam in the regency of Pringsewu. “Especially to secure President Joko Widodo’s visit tomorrow, we will of course cooperate with elements of the Lampung regional police and other ranks. Regarding security, it is included in the VVIP category,” Korem commander said. (Danrem) 043 / Garuda Hitam. , Brigadier General Drajad Brima Yoga, Wednesday (1 / 9. / 2021). Read also: From Jokowi to Lampung on September 2, highlighting the management of the COVID-19 pandemic? 1. Preparations have been made for a few days Apple deploys security forces for President Joko Widodo’s visit to Lampung (IDN Times / Special) Regarding security preparations, Drajad continued, this has been done and implemented for a few days. This was before Jokowi finally traveled to Lampung Province the next day. “But what is clear is that everything related to security will comply with the RI 1 security SOP standard,” added Drajad. 2. Security tactics and techniques cannot yet be transmitted Apple deploys security forces for President Joko Widodo’s visit to Lampung (IDN Times / Special) Mentioned regarding the details of how many people will be deployed to each security point, Drajad still cannot explain this in detail. “The tactical and technical details cannot yet be explained, so far TNI / Polri members continue to perform rehearsals from the airport to the last visiting point, namely at the checkpoint later” , did he declare. 3. A number of traffic points were guarded by security guards. Blockade of the city on PPKM Emergency in Bandar Lampung (IDN Times / Special) Based on IDN Times monitoring, Jokowi will pass through several waypoints in the town of Bandar Lampung during his visit. Seen, Jalan ZA Pagar Alam in Jalan Raden Intan was closely watched by a number of personnel from elements of TNI and Polri. Even TNI and Polri also held security simulations, including a review of the Presidential Security Forces (Pasampres) which examined the locations of RI 1 visits such as SMAN 2 Bandar Lampung City, Radin Inten II Airport and others. Also Read: Coming to Lampung on September 2nd, this is the place Jokowi will visit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lampung.idntimes.com/news/lampung/tama-wiguna/joko-widodo-ke-lampung-tni-polri-siapkan-pengamanan-vvip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos