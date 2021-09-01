By increasing the GDP, the government of Modi means an increase in the prices of “gas-diesel-gasoline”: Rahul Gandhi in the last attack





President of Congress Rahul Gandhi Highlights Rahul Gandhi claims government raised Rs 23 lakh crore revenue from rising cooking gas, petrol and diesel prices Gandhi says fuel prices have risen in India while international gasoline, diesel and cooking gas prices have been falling since 2014 New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticized Narendra Modi’s government for rising cooking gas, gasoline and diesel prices, and conducted a “GDP” search in the ruling establishment . Addressing a press conference, the former congressman said GDP under the new regime means “Gas-Diesel-Oil”. “Modi ji keeps saying that the GDP is increasing, the Minister of Finance says that the GDP shows an upward projection. I then understood what they mean by GDP. It means “Gas-Diesel-Petrol”. They have this confusion, ”Gandhi said. Lok Sabha MP also criticized the Union government over the recently announced National Monetization Pipeline. Gandhi said it is Prime Minister Modi’s 4-5 friends who are monetized, while farmers, workers, small businesses, MSMEs, wage earners etc. of the country were demonetized. “First, Modi ji said he was undertaking demonetization and the finance minister said she was undertaking monetization. People ask, what is under monetization and what is under demonetization? Gandhi asked. “Farmers, workers, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs, the working class, government workers and honest industrialists are demonetized. Who is monetized? 4-5 friends of Narendra Modi ji – the economic transfer is done, “he added, accusing the Prime Minister of seeking to benefit certain large industrialists allegedly close to the government. The congressional leader, however, did not name anyone. Referring to the rising prices of petroleum products, Gandhi said cooking gas (LPG) cost 410 rupees per cylinder in 2014 when the previous UPA government was in power. “Now it’s Rs 885,” he said, comparing LPG prices between the two regimes. “Gasoline was Rs 71.5 per liter in 2014 when the UPA was in power, now it is Rs 101; diesel went from Rs 57 to Rs 88 ”, he added. He pointed out that the prices of these petroleum products are on the rise in India while the international prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas have been falling since 2014. “The government has made 23 lakh crore rupees from the increase in gasoline, diesel and gasoline prices over the past seven years,” Gandhi said. “Where did these Rs 23 lakh crores go?” He asked.

