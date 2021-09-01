Jokowi meets 5 non-parliamentary political parties, these are discussed





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo met with five senior officials political parties non-parliamentary on Wednesday (1/9/2021). This information was conveyed by the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in a statement Wednesday. PSI Acting General Chairman Giring Ganesha said the meeting was held at the Presidential Palace. Besides PSI, the general chairman and general secretary of PKPI, Perindo, Hanura Party and PBB were also present. “In his explanation, the president Jokowi convey a number of government achievements related to the management of Covid-19, ”Giring said in a press release on Wednesday. Also read: Meeting of president and leaders of political parties also discusses most powerful state institution, PAN’s proposed amendment to Constitution assessed “That is to say that Indonesia is not in the top 10 of the countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 even if in terms of population, the 4th in the world, it is ranked 7th in the world in immunization programs, and inflation control is in place. the 1.5% range, “he continued. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Giring said his party appreciates and supports the measures taken by the government to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, the government has taken the right measures to balance the health aspect with the economy. “We support the government’s ‘gas and brake’ policy so that health is achieved, that economic growth also increases. It is not easy to be sure. But we should not be discouraged because this difficult thing is experienced by every country in the world, ”Giring said. Read also: Jokowi meets political parties to talk about pandemic? Observer: should be completed at minister level On this occasion, PSI also shared the aspirations of entrepreneurs, especially small entrepreneurs, who hoped that the PPKM policy pursued by the government could help encourage the business world to recover and recover. Giring said he had been in Bali for some time when President Jokowi’s invitation arrived. While in Bali, the impact of PPKM on the economy was very visible. Legian, Popies, Kuta Seminyak, and other places that originally drove the tourist economy are now completely closed. “Sorry, empty like a ghost town.” On this occasion, I bring the aspirations of the citizens of Bali so that the quarantine of international flights takes place in Bali, not in Jakarta. So that occupation tens of thousands of hotel rooms may start to be filled with quarantined tourists, ”Giring said. Hearing the proposal, President Jokowi said he would discuss it at a cabinet meeting.

