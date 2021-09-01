Politics
Wray qualifies for second round of election to reclaim former seat at Texas House
Former State Representative John Wray R-Waxahachie is heading for a second round against fellow Republican Brian Harrison as part of Wray’s attempt to reclaim his old seat.
With all ridings reporting on Tuesday night, Wray finished with 36% of the vote, 5 percentage points behind Harrison, who won 41%, according to unofficial results. Harrison is the former chief of staff in the US Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump.
The only Democratic candidate, Pierina Otiniano, was far third with 11%.
The election was called last month after Wrays’ successor in office, Jake Ellzey, was elevated to Congress.
Wray represented the solid red district of North Texas for three terms starting in 2015. He chose not to re-run last year.
Ellzey had backed Wray to succeed him, while Harrison had the backing of US Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Cruz’s approval came on Saturday, after the early voting ended, and Harrison jumped into Election Day returns. Harrison beat Wray by 16 percentage points among voters on Tuesday after Wray won the first voters by 5 points over Harrison.
Harrison was previously a candidate in the May special election for the congressional district won by Ellzey. Harrison was the third Republican in this contest.
There were three other Republicans on the ballot Tuesday, including one, Susan Mellina Hayslip, who had backed Harrison after entering the race. None of the other Republicans exceeded double digits.
