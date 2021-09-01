Ex-pilot of SpiceJet to PM Modi; the company denies the accusations





(Representative image) | Photo credit: BCCL Highlights The SpiceJet airline called the allegation baseless and also denied the accusations of improper payment of wages to pilots and cabin crew members, Spicejet said. A financially stressed crew group is a threat to flight safety and because they are not in the right frame of mind, an accident can happen at any time, Captain Vinod said in his letter to the Prime Minister. New Delhi: Alleging that the financially troubled pilot and cabin crew are not in a sane frame of mind to fly planes, a former SpiceJet airline pilot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that SpiceJet was not paying the appropriate wages on time and therefore can lead to an accident at any time. Former SpiceJet pilot Captain Vinod Loganathan in a letter to Prime Minister Modi complained to SpiceJet that the company does not pay the proper salaries to pilots and cabin crew on time and therefore can result in a accident at any time because the employees are not healthy. of spirit. “They have stopped my flight duties since October 2020 for no reason and because SpiceJet forced their pilots to fly on an hourly basis, I was eventually forced to resign in February 2021 ….. Many pilots and cabin crew members are financially stressed. and are not ready to operate, ”reads Captain Vinod’s letter to Prime Minister Modi. “A financially stressed crew group is a threat to flight safety and because they are not in the right frame of mind, an accident can happen at any time,” he added in the letter. Meanwhile, the airline SpiceJet called the allegation baseless and also denied the accusations of improper payment of wages to pilots and cabin crew members. “We are referring to the email communication circulated by Captain Vinod Longanathan waving and alleging a danger to flight safety at SpiceJet and giving an unfounded color of being a dangerous airline due to the financial stress caused to some anonymous employees. is completely wrong, unfounded and we all strongly reject them, ”the SpiceJet spokesperson said. The former SpiceJet pilot further alleged that due to non-payment of employees on time, a crew member had committed suicide. SpiceJet in a statement refuted all allegations made by Captain Vinod and said the captain was malfunctioning. “The former employee had a history of poor performance due to his attitude, his failures in tests and exams and his abuse of his colleagues, especially juniors,” said SpiceJet. Last week, a SpiceJet cabin crew committed suicide in Delhi, but the reason is not yet clear.

