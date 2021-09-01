Kevin McCarthy threatens companies not to help with January 6 investigation





One of Donald Trump’s innovations as president has been to try to personalize the relationship between the state and private companies. Executives who praised him would receive lavish support and easily gain influence. On the other hand, he would openly denounce the government against companies or owners who clash with him by withdrawing a lucrative Pentagon contract from Amazon in retaliation for the property of Jeff Bezoss of the Washington Post, or by blocking a requested merger. by CNN’s parent company to punish its administration coverage.

This practice lives on Trump’s past. Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday threatened telecommunications companies not to cooperate with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency. McCarthy, perhaps fearing the records would reveal greater coordination between Congress and the White House or pro-Trump groups before or during the riot, warned companies that if they cooperated, a Republican majority would not forget .

Marjorie Taylor Greene, appearing on Fox News, took McCarthy’s threat a step further, offering to shut down all companies that cooperate with the investigation. Tucker Carlson gave the idea his enthusiastic endorsement:

Greene: These telecommunications companies, if they accept that, they’ll be shut down. It’s a promise pic.twitter.com/YtLmZa8IPi

– Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2021

You might think of Greene as a harmless lunatic, but while she gets airtime and a respectful audience on TV’s top-rated political show, she’s not harmless. A Republican House acting alone cannot shut down telecommunications companies, but doing so can harm their interests in all kinds of ways that could make them think twice about cooperating with an investigation or taking any political action other than Republicans. do not like.

Some conservative Trump supporters have put a favorable veneer on his idiosyncratic anti-business positions, calling them populism inspired by his kinship with the common people. But the truth is, Trump’s forays on business largely involved a simple urge to intimidate and dominate by using government power as a club. Trump’s high-profile attacks on Silicon Valley followed no monopoly theory; they were simple instruments of political control.

One of the hallmarks of Viktor Orbns Hungary, a nation that many conservatives openly aspire to emulate, is the use of the state to support the ruling party. Companies know they will lose contracts or face penalties if they take action against Orbn. Trump was generally too inept to execute his threats as effectively as his role models like Orbn could. But as McCarthy shows, this aspect of Trump’s assault on liberal democracy will return the next time his party gains power.

