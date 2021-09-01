Shaheen Afridi dismisses the impression he’s overworked





Pakistani fast pitcher Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: AFPShaheen Afridi insists he is perfectly fit, the team management is handling him well. Shaheen urges fans not to react harshly to poor performance by teams. The fast pitcher praises Ramiz Raja and hopes he uses his experience to improve Pakistani cricket.

Pakistani left arm pacemaker Shaheen Afridi dismissed concerns and speculation that management is abusing him and that it could lead to injury or that he is tired.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Jang, the Pakistani bowler said national team physiotherapist Clifee Deacon and coach Yasir Malik are managing his workload quite well.

“I inform [the team management] whenever I feel like I need to be rested, “he said.” I am completely in good shape right now, “he added.

The fast bowler said that Ian Bishop and other commentators advise him on what’s best for him, but that he believes every cricket team has their own system and way of dealing with players.

“The team management knows better when to give which player enough rest,” he noted.

Shaheen said he asked the PCB to put it down for the Afghanistan series because playing cricket steadily over the past few months and staying in the coronavirus bubble has taken its toll on him.

Speaking about his recent quality bowling against various teams, Shaheen said he couldn’t thank God enough for the success he enjoyed at such a young age.

He also revealed that he wasn’t particularly keen on breaking records.

“I don’t focus on breaking fast bowlers records for the simple reason that the records will always keep breaking. I always try to stay completely fit and play longer for Pakistan,” he said. -he declares.

He recalled some of his favorite accomplishments over the past two years, saying taking 18 wickets against the West Indies was no easy task and taking 10 wickets in the second inning was a moment to remember for the bowler.

Shaheen Afridi also recalled fondly how he took eight wickets in his first first class match and gained national fame after his strong performance during his debut as a cricketer playing PSL and chaining wickets. against the Multan Sultans.

Last but not least, for young Afridi, winning six wickets at Lord’s against Bangladesh in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was one of the most memorable achievements of his career.

Shaheen also had a special message for Pakistani cricket fans, urging them not to react harshly to a single performance. “It’s not possible for a bowler to take four or five wickets in every game he plays,” he said. “My fans love me, but harsh reactions [from fans] also affects our families. We are also human beings. Please ignore our poor performance, ”he added.

He praised cricket commentator Ramiz Raja, saying his appointment as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is a welcome development.

“Imran Khan as Prime Minister and Ramiz Raja as Chairman of PCB will benefit Pakistani cricket,” he said. “I met Imran Khan before the 2019 Cricket World Cup. I did not have the pleasure of meeting him separately,” he added.

He hoped Ramiz Raja would help elevate Pakistani cricket, using his vast experience as a former cricketer and former PCB administrator.

