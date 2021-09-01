Jokowi gathers the leaders of the political parties of the non-parliamentary coalition at the palace





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) bringing together the leaders of the political parties of the non-parliamentary coalition at the Presidential Palace. One of the topics discussed was the management of COVID-19. The leaders of the political parties of the non-parliamentary coalition that participated were the PSI, the PKPI, the Perindo, the Hanura Party and the PBB. Jokowi During the meeting, he explained the government’s achievements related to the management of COVID-19. News of the meeting was relayed by PSI Acting General President Giring Ganesha. Giring supports the measures taken by the government to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. “The government has taken the right steps to balance the health aspect with the economy. We support the government’s ‘gas and brake’ policy so that health is achieved, economic growth also increases. This is not easy to do. sure. But we don’t need to be discouraged because this difficult thing is being experienced by every country in this world, “Giring said in a written statement Wednesday (1/9/2021). In addition, PSI relayed the aspirations of entrepreneurs regarding the PPKM policy. The policy should help to encourage the recovery of the business world. Giring also spoke about the state of Bali due to the implementation of the PPKM. According to Giring, while in Bali, the impact of PPKM on the economy was very visible. Legian, Popies, Kuta, Seminyak, and other places that originally drove the tourist economy are now completely closed. “Quiet, empty as a ghost town. On this occasion I bring the aspirations of the Balinese people for the quarantine of international flights to take place in Bali, not in Jakarta. occupation tens of thousands of hotel rooms may start to be filled with quarantined tourists, ”Giring said. Previously, Jokowi also met seven pairs of chief secretaries general of his supporting political parties on Wednesday (25/8). The content of the meeting was then developed by the Secretary General of NasDem, Johnny G Plate. He said the meeting was held in a relaxed but focused atmosphere. At the end of the meeting, there was a dinner together. The general secretaries of the political parties present were: – Megawati Soekarnoputri and Hasto Kristiyanto (PDIP)

– Surya Paloh and Johnny G Plate (NasDem)

– Prabowo Subianto and Ahmad Muzani (Gerindra)

– Airlangga Hartarto and Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus (Golkar)

– Muhaimin Iskandar and Hasanuddin Wahid (PKB)

– Suharso Monoarfa and Arwani Thomafi (PPP)

– Zulkifli Hasan and Eddy Soeparno (PAN) Also watch the video “Jokowi” is “Rain” by Praise of Political Parties Coalition, Democrats: Is the Time Right? :

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (knv / maa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5705937/jokowi-kumpulkan-pimpinan-parpol-koalisi-nonparlemen-di-istana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos