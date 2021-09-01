Turkey to eradicate presence of FETO terrorist group from Balkans: Erdogan

Turkey will eradicate the presence of the treacherous Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) from the Balkans, the country’s president said on Wednesday.

In a video message marking the opening of the Turkish Consulate General in Servias Novi Pazar Province, Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic for supporting Turkey’s fight against the terrorist group FETO.

FETO and its American leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup d’état of July 2016 in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being at the origin of a long campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, in particular the army, the police and the judiciary.

Erdogan expressed hope that the new consulate general will contribute to relations between Turkey and Serbia.

He pointed out that the cooperation between the two countries has improved in all fields on a win-win basis, claiming that Turkish businessmen are carrying out projects that contribute to the development of Serbia and create jobs in the country. .

He added that the projects to be carried out in the province will contribute to the integration of Sandjak, a region straddling Serbia and Montenegro.

The opening ceremony was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic, Turkish Ambassador in Belgrade Hami Aksoy and Consul General in Novi Pazar Basar Basol.