Vietnamese Prime Minister to pay first visit to India at the end of the year





Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will visit India at the end of 2021. (File) New Delhi: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will visit India at the end of 2021 to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi measures to advance the comprehensive and strategic bilateral partnership, the country’s Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau said on Wednesday. This will be his first visit to India since taking office in April this year. “Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is due to pay an official visit to India at the end of 2021 to discuss with Prime Minister Modi measures to advance our bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership,” the diplomat said at the event. During a telephone conversation in July, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Chinh on his appointment as Prime Minister of Vietnam and invited him to pay an official visit to India at an appropriate date. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen under the able leadership of Mr. Chinh. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Chau also unveiled a bust of Vietnam’s founding father and President Ho Chi Minh at Kautilya Marg Park in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. This is the second bust of Ho Chi Minh in India, the first being in Calcutta. Chau said a bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on his 152nd birthday on October 2. The city was named after President Ho Chi Minh in 1975 during the unification of Vietnam. “Mahatma Gandhi’s bust will be held in Tao Dan Park, the most open and beautiful park in Ho Chi Minh City. Is it a coincidence? No, it is fate. A fate that brought the people together. two great men of humanity in their thought that united the Vietnamese and Indian peoples. They have been, continue to be and always will be great friends of one another, “he declared. The bust of President Ho Chi Minh will forever be remembered as a reminder of the depth and strength of the long-standing cordial relationship dating back over 2,000 years, when Buddhism began to spread from India to Vietnam, Chau said. “Uncle Ho has written over 60 articles, research papers, poems, letters, telegraph messages and speeches on India and his experience with Indian rulers. His extensive knowledge of India and its people and his close association with then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru helped cement the Vietnam-India relationship, ”he said. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said of the way Mahatma Gandhi and India live in the hearts of the Vietnamese people: “Ho Chi Minh is also our hero. He lives in our hearts ”. “I am happy to be here to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh whose love for our country laid the foundation for Vietnam-India relations on politics, diplomacy, economy, defense security, education, science and technology and person-to-person training The current political structure of the two countries may be different, but we share a strong historical and cultural bond, ”she said. “The two countries have shared their history for thousands of years. At that time, the border of India and Vietnam would have been a contiguous border. And even today there are no borders in our hearts and our minds, ”she said. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

