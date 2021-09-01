Surprised Angkringan merchant Luhut becomes PPKM coordinator via oral meeting





Jakarta – West Jakarta (Jakbar) Angkringan trader Muhammad Aslam was surprised by the appointment of Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan as coordinator PPKM by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) takes place orally. This is considered an unprofessional act. “Today, the trial for illegal acts led by the President announcing / determining the implementation of the PPKM and appointing the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment has completed the preparation phase and will be listed. the day the trial is read.in line) Wednesday, September 8, 2021, ”Muhammad Aslam’s legal adviser Viktor Santoso Tandiasa said in a statement to reporters on Wednesday (1/9/2021). In his trial, Muhammad Aslam asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to stop PPKM. Muhammad Aslam also asked Jokowi to remove Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (LBP) from his post of coordinator PPKM. “There is something interesting in today’s trial where the fact that has been confirmed by the defendant represented by the team of the Secretariat of State has been revealed that the appointment of the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investments were made by the president only verbally, without any products such as presidential decrees or presidential instructions, ”said Victor. This statement surprised Muhammad Aslam’s legal team. Indeed, state management is done without legal products, and is purely verbal. “This is enough to convince us that the president’s actions, apart from violating Law 6/2018 regarding health quarantine, also violated issues of government administration. It should be remembered that the affairs of administration the official / state administrator to whom the task has been entrusted must have a clear legality, she cannot only be appointed orally, ”he said. Response from the Secretary of State In response to the lawsuit, the Special Staff of Minister of State Faldo Maldini advised Angkringan traders who pursued Jokowi to study the assistance provided by the government. “We hope that Mr. Muhammad Aslam, the Angkringan trader who lodged this complaint, is included in the list of beneficiaries for MSMEs?” . The third step, budgeted for Rp. Rp 306 trillion, has been disbursed, ”Faldo said. Faldo said the policies that have been decided always have an unintended impact. Plus, Faldo said, in a crisis situation every choice would be difficult. “But more importantly, the government is always trying to be there to make sure that the burden on the community can be reduced. The government is always trying to make sure that the community is not alone going through this. At least, As of today, the trend continues to improve compared to the political approach that has been chosen. We must remain vigilant and maintain, “Faldo said. Also watch the video: Luhut: The use of care to protect will be extended to all public aspects [Gambas:Video 20detik] (asp / knv)

