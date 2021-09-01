Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz tried to get Trump’s help on January 6. He didn’t give them any.





Former President Donald Trump’s most loyal Republicans in the House have spent months downplaying the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. But we now also know that many of them were afraid of the mob supporting Trump and desperately called on the president for help.

I would say a lot of them are still scared. They are afraid that betraying their old and future king will again draw the eyes of the crowds to them. They are afraid of what will happen to their jobs and their power if it happens. And this fear has blinded them to the real danger that their inaction and their silence allow.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reluctantly confirmed to Fox News in late July that he spoke with Trump on January 6, but declined to give details. He followed up two days later with a stumbling interview in which Spectrum News asked him if he had spoken with Trump before, during or after the attack on Capitol Hill.

Uh, I should go, I, I, I, I spoke to him the next day, I think after. I don’t know if I spoke to him in the morning or not, Jordan replied, according to a transcript from Talking Points Memos Josh Marshall.

On Sunday we learned not only that Jordan spoke with Trump several times on January 6, but also that at least one call was made as the mob was in the midst of his attack. Jordan told Politico Playbooks Olivia Beavers he was sure he was in the safe room where members of Congress were taken after police lines were broken on a call with the president.

A source also told Politico that Jordan made at least one call pleading with Trump to tell his supporters to step aside alongside Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Another of Trump’s arch-loyalists. Jordan did not confirm details of his call (s), but said like everyone else, he wanted the National Guard to get involved.

Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Was busy trying to do the same on Jan.6. When McCarthy called for help with the rioters, it was clear it was Trump’s supporters attacking. The then president replied, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

So when the pro-Trump horde literally smashed their doors, McCarthy, Jordan, and Gaetz all asked Trump for help and protection he never sent. Trump’s message was probably received loud and clear: If my people come looking for you, I won’t stop them.

With that warning ringing in their heads, these same Republicans have gone out of their way to appease the plebeians who still provide the tyrant with his power base.

Gaetz has attempted to portray those charged so far as mistreated political prisoners in federal custody. McCarthy has backed down from his criticism of Trump so much that he must have the calves of a Peloton instructor. And outperforming Jordan actually found a way to blame the attack on Democrats for some sort of riot normalization, looting normalization, anarchy normalization, in the summer of 2020.

All three know it’s impossible to take control of the House next year, let alone protect their bogus jobs if Trump supporters don’t show up at the polls halfway through. To defend this goal, they led the charge by ostracizing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. They know that if they had to do the same, the other diehard parties would come for them next.

And yet the truth is doomed to come out somehow, no matter how hard they try to obscure the terror they felt in January. The Houses of Inquiry Committee on January 6 will likely summon Jordan and McCarthy as witnesses to describe their interactions with Trump before and during the insurgency.

Tech and telecommunications companies are already urged to keep records related to the attack, which could involve calls made to and from Congress that day. We don’t need transcripts of those calls for the information gleaned to be overwhelming. Even the timestamps of calls to and from the White House on that day should be fascinating. How many GOP lawmakers has Trump ignored when their lives were in danger? No wonder McCarthy blatantly threatens tech companies that aid the Democrat-led investigation with retaliation if the GOP regains a majority.

I don’t want to shame lawmakers for feeling fear in the face of human danger. But letting that same fear rule them now, when the threat hangs over their careers rather than their lives, is looser. It remains to be seen how these men react when confronted directly with their cowardice, but I feel like we already know the answer to that.

