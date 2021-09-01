Dutch FM expected in Islamabad today to discuss Afghan situation and evacuation efforts – world





Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag is expected in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to discuss developments in Afghanistan with her Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO).

The statement said that talks between the two foreign ministers will focus on the measures necessary for the transport to the Netherlands of eligible Dutch and Afghan citizens, who have not yet been evacuated from the war-torn country.

Qureshi and Kaag are also expected to “talk about recent developments [in Afghanistan], the possibility of keeping the borders and Kabul airport open, the importance of safe departure routes and possible support to this end from Pakistan, “the statement said.

“Future efforts regarding Afghanistan and the importance of security and stability, both in Afghanistan itself and in the wider region, will also be discussed,” he said. added.

In addition, the FO said, the foreign minister would discuss the long-standing bilateral and economic relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The visit of the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs will be another diplomatic development in connection with the situation in Afghanistan, after the American withdrawal and the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

In recent days, Pakistan has stressed the need for close coordination of the international community for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and has intensified its diplomatic efforts in this direction.

The day before, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had visited Islamabad at the invitation of Qureshi. He held separate meetings with Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meetings, both sides stressed the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that urgent measures were necessary to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan and meet the country’s humanitarian needs.

In the same vein, Qureshi had stressed the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan to ensure peace and stability there.

In this regard, Qureshi had traveled last week for a four-country visit to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

After the visit, Qureshi said Afghanistan’s neighbors were “fully aware” of the situation in Kabul and that their approach to the issue “was realistic”.

“I had the opportunity to hear their perspective on Afghanistan during my tour of four countries,” he said. “The whole region will benefit if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

He added that the Taliban leadership was also in contact with all countries.

“The Afghan people have been battling wars for decades and want peace. He suffers from the mistakes made in the past. We must learn from the mistakes made in the past so that they do not happen again.

