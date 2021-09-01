China implements revised law to strengthen the power of maritime authorities





China implemented a revised law on Wednesday to strengthen the power of its maritime security authorities, fearing the move could worsen tensions with other countries, including Japan, in neighboring waters. As Beijing claims that the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are part of its territory, the amended Maritime Traffic Safety Law could target Japanese ships sailing around uninhabited islets, called Diaoyu in China. In February, China also enforced a controversial law that allows its coastguard to use weapons when foreign vessels involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by China do not obey orders, making the Sino-Japanese relations more fragile for maritime security. The latest revision was promulgated in late April by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s highest legislative body. The revised law allows China’s Maritime Security Agency, which is part of the Transportation Ministry, to order foreign ships to leave what the nation claims to be its territorial waters if it deems their presence could threaten security. The agency can also prevent foreign vessels from entering territorial waters if they are not considered to be exercising the right of innocent passage under international law. Recently, the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken a tough stance in the South and East China Seas as part of its goal of making the country a “sea power.” China has frequently sent official ships into the waters around the Senkaku in an attempt to claim them, while the United States and Japan have agreed that the islets fall within the scope of their bilateral security treaty. Beijing maintains that the islets are its “inherent territory”. Late last year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China would protect its sovereignty over them and justified sending official vessels to the region, claiming that “unknown Japanese fishing vessels” had entered. in the waters of the islets. In the early 2010s, the feud over the Senkaku escalated between Beijing and Tokyo, especially after the Japanese government of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda brought them under state control in September 2012. Beijing, meanwhile, quickly built man-made islands with military infrastructure in the South China Sea, claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area. China has conflicting territorial claims with four of the 10 members that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam as well as Taiwan in the South China Sea. US warships have conducted what Washington calls freedom of navigation operations there with the apparent aim of countering Chinese claims and actions at sea, a strategic waterway through which part of world trade passes. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







