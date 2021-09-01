PM Modi issues Rs 125 special commemorative coins anniversary of birth ISKCON Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada





Image source: INDIA TV PM Modi issues special Rs 125 commemorative coin to mark the anniversary of the founder of ISKCON Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday issued a special commemorative Rs 125 coin and also addressed a rally on the 125th anniversary of the birth of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on Wednesday via video conference. Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the “Hare Krishna movement”. ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta and other Vedic literatures into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in disseminating Vedic literature across the world, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books. ADDRESS OF PM MODI: HIGHLIGHTS We all know that Prabhupada Swami was not only a devotee of Krishna, but he was also a great devotee of Bharat. He fought in the struggle for the freedom of the country. He had refused to graduate from Scottish College in support of the non-cooperation movement.

It was Sri Krishna Janmashtami yesterday and today we celebrate the 125th anniversary of the birth of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the happiness and contentment of sadhana are mingled. This feeling is felt by millions of followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and millions of millions of Krishna devotees all over the world today. Today a great example of how much India can bring to the world for the benefit of mankind is: our knowledge of yoga has spread all over the world! India’s sustainable lifestyle, science like Ayurveda, is our determination that the whole world should benefit.

Whenever we go to another country, and when people meet there saying “Hare Krishna”, we feel a sense of belonging and we are proud of it. Imagine what it would be like to have this affinity for Make in India products.

Today scholars believe that if there had not been a social revolution in the Bhakti period, India would not know where it would have been, in what form! But in these difficult times, saints like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who has linked our society to the spirit of devotion, have given the mantra of “faith to trust”.

Today there are hundreds of ISKCON temples in different countries of the world, how many Gurukuls keep Indian culture alive. ISKCON taught the world that for India faith means zeal, enthusiasm, cheerfulness and faith in humanity. READ MORE: Prime Minister Modi meets with President of European Council and discusses developments in Afghanistan READ MORE: PM Modi talks to Assam CM about flood situation in state; provide all possible help Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-releases-rs-125-coins-special-commemorative-birth-anniversary-iskcon-srila-bhaktivedanta-swami-prabhupada-730814 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos