Are the icy relations between Turkey and Armenia thawing? | Politics News

Istanbul, Turkey Long-time enemies Armenia and Turkey have indicated their readiness to engage in restoring diplomatic ties, nearly four decades after the borders between the two neighboring countries were closed.

In mid-August, recently re-elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he was ready to reconcile with Turkey without preconditions, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last weekend that Ankara could work towards gradual normalization if Yerevan declares itself ready to move. in that direction.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries, already haunted by the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War, were severed in 1993 following the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Turkey’s military assistance to Azerbaijan in recent years has repeated the conflict over the mountainous enclave, as well as US President Joe Bidens’ recent recognition of what Armenia and other nations consider genocide, seemed ready to keep it that way.

However, with Armenia keen to combat its economic and trade isolation and Turkey’s strength as a declining regional economic power, there are incentives for both sides to work to thaw the old hostilities, even if they do. are small.

Experts say both should benefit economically from a move towards normalization, as well as geopolitically in terms of relations with Azerbaijan and Russia.

As it stands, Armenia has closed its borders with two of its four border countries, and Turkey has little access to Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. .

Richard Giragosian, director of the Yerevan-based think tank, the Regional Studies Center, said he expects the closed border between the two countries to open within a few years.

What has been seen so far is only a preliminary exchange of positive statements.

The only thing we see on the ground is that Armenia allowed Turkish Airlines to fly to Baku directly over Armenia. This is an important gesture because Turkish airspace remains closed to Armenian flights, he told Al Jazeera.

Now the burden is on Turkey. The statements of the Pashinyans, as unpopular as they are in Armenia, are positive. So now Turkey is expected to take a step.

Giragosian said that with Turkey’s weakened position due to the decline in currency strength and the popularity of President Erdogan, the strengthening of ties with Russia, which oversaw the ceasefire agreement. Nagorno-Karabakh fire last year, is also a key objective.

It is in Turkey’s interest to use normalization with Armenia to secure a seat at the table with Russia for the post-war regional setup, he said.

Armenia’s position, however, is based on making the Russian-imposed ceasefire a lasting peace process.

Azerbaijan will have to stop the incursions at the borders and release the prisoners. With the new Armenian government, it is a geopolitical strategy to separate Turkey from Azerbaijan, to pit them against each other, Giragosian said.

Last year, Azerbaijan and Armenia waged a bloody 44-day war on Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that is recognized as Azerbaijani territory but populated by ethnic Armenians.

More than 6,000 people, mostly soldiers, are believed to have died on both sides, according to local reports, with swathes of territory that Armenia had taken control of during the first war ceded to Azerbaijan.

Turkey has strong economic, military, cultural and linguistic ties with Azerbaijan, and aided Baku during the conflict with sophisticated weapons such as drones, a major source of casualties on the Armenian side.

They have also been accused of providing Syrian mercenaries on the ground, a claim that Baku and Ankara deny.

As part of the truce deal brokered by Moscow and signed by Armenia in November in the face of almost certain defeat, Russia has deployed thousands of peacekeepers to the territory for at least five years and a number of corridors transport have been agreed.

The agreement aimed to end nearly three decades of military conflict over the enclave, with Azerbaijan being defeated at the end of the first war in 1994.

Daria Isachenko, research associate at the Center for Applied Studies on Turkey (CATS), said the deal marked the key to changing Armenia and Turkey’s policy towards each other.

In the early 1990s, one of the main obstacles to relations was the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s strong opposition to any rapprochement between Ankara and Yerevan. As the status quo has now changed after Armenia’s defeat, Azerbaijan is no longer against it, she said.

However, the priority for Baku is to open the transport corridor with Nakhichevan, an Azerbaijani enclave bordering Armenia and Iran, as agreed in the pact.

Using this corridor, Turkey will directly access Azerbaijan without using the land routes of Georgia and Iran. The route will also be significantly shorter than those already in place.

The Nakhichevan Corridor is in the interests of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia. However, in Armenia this is associated with risks, she said.

Yerevan’s statements about a desire to normalize relations may signal the fact that they now have little choice but to concede.

Normalization is the first step towards reconciliation, but full reconciliation, including Turkey’s recognition of the genocide, is unlikely.

For citizens of both countries, the prospect of a change in relations is viewed with hope and skepticism.

Armenians interviewed by Al Jazeera said they had a deep distrust of Turkey, rooted in the trauma inherited from the massacres, while Turks said they were struggling with the hostility often displayed by their neighbors.

Still, for residents of border areas on both sides, the reopening could bring a much-needed financial boon through new business and tourism opportunities.

Gayus Gavrilof, who is Armenian-Turkish and lives in Istanbul, said the Armenian community in Turkey believes Turkey should take the first steps towards friendship if there is to be normalization.

[But] I will never believe in an honest normalization between the two countries, she said.