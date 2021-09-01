Dominic Cummings: “Boris Johnson wanted to embarrass the Conservatives over their drug use”





BORIS Johnson wanted to “embarrass” senior conservatives about their alleged drug use, Dominic Cummings said.

The former senior prime minister claimed that the meetings he attended regarding drug policy in Issue 10 were like Brass Eye, the satirical Channel 4 news show that aired in 1997.

Cummings went on to say that the Home Office was more concerned with “crackdowns” and “marketing campaigns” in relation to drug policy. The former head of Vote Leave commented above an article he shared regarding the economy, the war on drugs and Afghanistan. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: SNP-Greens deal gives indyref2 an “undeniable mandate” The article claims that the war on opium production failed and instead increased the strength of the Taliban. It was based on an opinion piece by Jeffrey Clemens, an economist at the University of California at San Diego. Cummings wrote: “Econ 101, opium, Taliban. “(Few of the meetings I have ever had in No10 were more Brass Eye than listening to the Home Office’s plans for ‘crackdowns’ and ‘marketing campaigns’ + BJ’s desire to embarrass his cabinet about of their own drug use) ” Econ 101, opium, Taliban. (Few of the meetings I’ve ever had in No10 were more Brass Eye than listening to the Home Office’s plans for “crackdowns” and “marketing campaigns” + BJ’s desire to embarrass his cabinet about their own drug use) https://t.co/eNUm3EwS4t – Dominic Cummings (@ Dominic2306) September 1, 2021 It comes nearly a month after Boris Johnson rejected requests to allow safe drug consumption rooms in Scotland. The Scottish government, health experts and activists have said it will be a rescue facility, but Johnson has instead vowed to take a hard-line approach to criminal gangs. Meanwhile, the article referenced by Cummings said that opium production had not declined in Afghanistan but had undergone a “significant shift” – moving from areas under the control of the Afghan government to provinces where they were struggling to exercise. control. Therefore, instead of poppy production spreading across Afghanistan, it has been concentrated in areas where the government has struggled to assert its authority. READ MORE: Cambo oil field: British government “misleads” the public about powers The article reads: “By the end of the 2000s, however, it had consolidated itself in areas dominated by the Taliban in the southwestern provinces of the country, particularly in Helmand province, which represents regularly half of the land cultivated with opium poppy. ” Former Conservative Party leader William Hague recently called on the UK to follow Portugal’s lead and decriminalize drugs, treating them as a health problem rather than a criminal problem. In 2020, drug-related deaths in Scotland rose 5% to a record 1,339, the seventh year in a row the number of deaths has increased. We previously recounted how Dominic Cummings spent three hours debating Brexit and Scottish independence with staff at a Ullapool hotel during a visit to the region in August. Number 10 has been contacted for comment.

