Government strives to get 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan at the launch of the Ehsaas Education Stipend Program in Islamabad on September 1, 2021. Courtesy of: APP. Program being rolled out nationwide in 160 districts. Girls will receive stipend plus higher than boys to encourage their participation in school. Allowances to be disbursed transparently through the use of technology, PM says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that efforts were underway to bring 20 million out of school children back to school.

His remarks came as he addressed the launch of the Ehsaas Education Stipends program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was focused on providing education to all children across the country and providing incentives to prevent students from dropping out of school.

He added that efforts were underway to ensure the inclusion of out-of-school children in the mainstream education system.

The Ehsaas Education Stipends program aims to provide financial assistance to deserving households for the education of their children at primary, secondary and upper secondary levels, the prime minister said.

The program is being rolled out nationwide in 160 districts and has been structured to give a higher allocation to girls than boys.

The prime minister said ensuring education for all was a government priority, adding that the stipends as an incentive would encourage parents to send their children, especially girls, to school.

“Trained human resources are a great asset”

He said that an educated woman could contribute more positively to society and praised the policy of the Ehsaas Stipends program to give higher amounts to girls.

Calling a “educated human resource a great asset” to a nation, he said it was important to provide educational opportunities for boys and girls. He dismissed the impression that Pakistanis did not want to educate their daughters.

He recalled that during his visits to different regions of the country, he had not found any parent opposing the right to education of their daughters. He added, however, that remote schools and a lack of female teachers could be reasons to avoid doing so.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the government’s responsibility to provide education for all.

He said that with the use of information technology, allowances would be paid transparently after proper verification of bogus entries and ghost schools.

The Prime Minister also announced a one-time Ehsaas graduation bonus of 3,000 rupees to encourage girls to complete primary school.

The prize will be awarded to girls who complete 5th grade from eligible Ehsaas families. The school leaving bonus was designed to encourage girls’ education up to secondary level.

Ehsaas scholarships

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar announced the Ehsaas Scholarships, as follows:

Primary school boys would receive quarterly allowances of Rs 1,500. Primary girls would receive Rs 2,000. Secondary boys would receive Rs 2,500. Secondary girls would receive Rs 3,000. Upper secondary boys would receive Rs 3,500 Level upper secondary girls will receive 4,000 rupees.

She said all education allowances would be biometrically paid to mothers upon achieving 70% attendance for their children.

Nishtar said that as part of the “Ehsaas post-COVID strategy,” the Ehsaas Education Stipends would enable deserving families to overcome financial barriers to access higher education.

She added that poverty is one of the most persistent obstacles to acquiring education.

Currently, 18.7 million children in the 6 to 16 age group are out of school and COVID-19 has only made the problem worse, she said.

Waseela-e-Taleem vs Ehsaas program

Nishtar, while comparing the Ehsaas program to a similar older program, revealed that Pakistan has been running a conditional cash transfer for education (CCT) for children in primary school called Waseela-e-Taleem since 2012 in districts selected.

However, the program encountered a number of challenges including high administrative costs charged by NGOs, high levels of errors and fraud due to the program being paper-based, weak compliance monitoring , limited human resources to enroll students and a low stipend.

The curriculum was also limited to grade 5 and did not include secondary education, as studies found that dropout rates increase with age, especially for girls in grades 5-8, in particular. due to freight charges and other associated costs.

She added that the previously managed education TAC had a limited geographic scope and lacked appropriate federal-provincial partnerships. Payments have also been plagued by challenges, Nishtar said.

The Ehsaas program, on the other hand, is a cost-effective, nation-wide program without relying on NGOs, she said.

Read more: World Bank ranks Ehsaas Cash Program as one of the world’s leading social protection measures

The operational cost of Ehsaas has been reduced from 8% to 3%, she said, adding that end-to-end digitization of a number of processes has also eliminated the potential for abuse.

In addition, compliance controllers have been hired and a project monitoring unit has also been set up.

In addition, through a memorandum of understanding with the National Commission for Human Development, 1,000 additional staff have been hired to enroll students.

