The Chinese government often uses Tibetan religious figures for political propaganda and advertising purposes to show the world that religious freedom exists in Tibet. However, in reality, these tours are choreographed under the direct supervision of the Chinese authorities.

GN was appointed 11th Panchen Lama by China in May 1995 to replace Gedhun Choekyi Nyima (GCN) who was selected by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama, and who disappeared in Chinese custody with his family and whose no one haven’t heard from since. But in May 2020, China said he had graduated from college with a job, and neither he nor his family wanted to be disturbed in their “current normal life.”

However, Chinese authorities have struggled to persuade Tibetans to accept GN as the official face of Tibetan Buddhism in China, as Tibetans and ordinary monks are traditionally loyal to the Dalai Lama and have been reluctant to recognize or receive GN. . Gyaltsen Norbu has been called “an accomplice of the atheist government of the CCP” by the Tibetans. Since then, GN has marched through Tibet every year, accompanied by police, Chinese officials and a massive publicity operation involving hundreds of coerced worshipers. Between these visits, he was effectively under house arrest in Beijing and was never allowed to travel freely or speak openly with foreigners. GN’s lack of freedom never seems to have been questioned by the Chinese authorities, apparently because they believe that effective imprisonment in Beijing is appropriate.

In addition, GN is often not called by CCP leaders to attend important events and anniversaries in China as well as Tibet. During Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet, GN was not invited to Tibet, although he is a few kilometers away in Sichuan province. During Wang Yang’s recent visit to Tibet, GN was also not invited. Being a Tibetan, GN is not given importance by the CCP leadership. For the CCP leaders, he is a puppet to use to show the world that China supports religion and secondly to control the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. In reality, GN is nothing more than a prisoner in China. He is under house arrest in Beijing and cannot visit places of his choice. He is directed by the CCP leadership to the place to visit and is told what he has to say. Sometimes Tibetans in Tibet and the Diaspora pity him even though they have no respect for him.

Larp visits to Tibet and areas inhabited by Tibetans are crucial for China as these visits are used to convey China’s religious policies, warning Tibetans to beware of superstitious beliefs and asking Tibetans to be more workers. This is a clear indication to Tibetans that religious beliefs and practices will decline in the coming days. GN’s visits are an attempt to strengthen its image and also promote Xi Jinping’s vision for Tibet.

During his visit, GN still propagates the sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism and claims that one must immerse oneself in Chinese culture and adapt to communist society. Instead of teaching as a religious figure, GN always talks about politics. He always said he would work hard to maintain the country’s and ethnic unity. He “will resolutely support Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Communist Party, support socialism with Chinese characteristics and carry on the glorious tradition of the Panchen Lama in the history of love of the country and of religion”, he will not fail. to live up to the expectations of the CCP and contribute to the promotion of Tibetan Buddhism and socialism.

During his current visit to Tibet, GN chaired the meeting of the 11th Council of the Tibetan Branch of the Chinese Buddhist Association in Lhasa on August 4 and 5, which was also attended by members of the United Front Work Department (UFWD ). In his opening speech, GN said that it is necessary to be grateful to the CCP leadership, especially Xi Jinping, for his outstanding work in Tibet.

He also urged the Tibetans to resolutely continue to fight against the 14th Dalai Lama and the Dalai faction. He also encouraged Tibetans to deeply understand the spirit of Xi Jinping’s instructions and expressed the hope for an adaptation of Tibetan Buddhism to a socialist society in order to ensure that Tibetan Buddhism always advances in the direction of the sinization.

GN welcomed the ongoing development in various fields under Xi Jinping’s leadership and said that everyone should be grateful to the CCP for the development achieved and should follow the party. He said Tibetan Buddhism must also be combined with national interests in order to have good development prospects. Norbu’s current tour began with his visit to the Tibetan inhabited areas of Sichuan and Gansu Province on July 9-22 and July 23-29 respectively. Local Tibetans ignored Norbu’s visit even though they were categorically ordered by the authorities to come and greet him. However, the abbots and monks were obliged to greet him.

In the Tibetan tradition, real reincarnated lamas are expected to travel a lot, study in various institutions and meet a wide range of lamas to obtain the teachings and

transmissions that are at the heart of their claims to knowledge and religious authenticity. Once they reach adulthood, they are also free to renounce their religious commitments, as happens relatively frequently outside of Tibet. The issues underlying this travesty of human rights violations are, of course, political. The Chinese authorities want absolute control over the selection of the next Dalai Lama, since the current 14th of this line is the undisputed leader of the Tibetan people.

Due to bad Chinese strategies, GN was unable to become a potential leader, nor is he revered as a religious leader. He is reduced to being a puppet of the Chinese authorities, who is most of the time a prisoner in Beijing.

