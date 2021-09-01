Merauke, first regency of Papua to support Jokowi’s Millennial Farmer program





Liputan6.com, Jakarta After successfully inaugurating Millennial Farmers in three regencies in West Papua Province, namely Manokwari, Teluk Bintuni and FakFak, the Ministry of Agriculture, together with inspiring Papuan youth from the indigenous region Anim-ha and the government from the Regency of Merauke in the province of Papua Farmer program in the easternmost region of Indonesia, Monday (8/30/2021). Merauke eventually became the first district in Papua to support President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s program to create national food security, through the incubation of young farmers. Jokowi’s priority is to create national food security by creating skilled human resources (HR) among the younger generation. The president targets 2.5 million millennial farmers from Sabang to Merauke to create, train, supervise and facilitate. In Papua and West Papua alone, the goal is to create 20,000 millennial farmers commissioned by the local Agriculture and Food Security Service. After being launched in West Papua, the Inspirational Young Papua team with the Ministry of Agriculture then moved to Papua and followed the national strategic direction by making Merauke a food barn. Yosefin Iriani Kewamijai, Merauke Regent Imelda Caroline Mbaraka, Merauke Deputy Regent Riduan and Merauke Regency Agriculture Service Head Ratna Lauce attended the launch of the Millennial Farmers program in Merauke. In practice, the head of the Agricultural Human Resources Development and Extension Agency (BPPSDMP) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dedi Nursyamsi, the director general of food crops of the Ministry of Agriculture, Suwandi, and the head of the Center Agricultural Teacher for Extension and Human Resources Development (PPSDM) from the Ministry of Agriculture, Idha Widi Arsanti, were also present. Deputy Regent of Merauke Riduan said he was excited to host this Millennial Farmer Program. He hopes that Millennial Farmers in Papua Province will encourage economic development and community well-being in the future. “Merauke Regency certainly fully supports Mr. Joko Widodo’s program and thanks the central government for making Merauke the number one place for millennial farmers in Papua Province, we will continue to strive to create the main farmers of Merauke to achieve food sovereignty, “he said in a statement. in front of hundreds of students at Chevalier Anasai Entrepreneurship High School (ECA High School) in Semangga District. On this occasion, the presidential special staff, Billy Mambrasar, also invited the students to participate in the exploration of the potential of the agricultural sector for the development of Papua. “It is time for us to change the mentality in agriculture, in a pandemic, agriculture is a sector that is not affected. This means that the agricultural potential with the help of technological capacities will create a very profitable agriculture , effective and efficient, ”he said. noted. Not to mention Billy conveyed his loving greetings to the Papuan children who were greeted with the hope that the students would be present by the president to see them. “With humility, we ask Mr. Billy to convey our greetings to the children of Papua who want to develop better as farmers, ranchers and fish farming in this region to President Joko Widodo. We are waiting for Mr. President to visit us at SMA ECA this, “said the high school students at ECA.

On Wednesday (04/21) afternoon, President Joko Widodo reviewed harvesting activities in Indramayu, West Java. Jokowi was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and the Regent of Indramayu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4646891/merauke-kabupaten-pertama-di-papua-yang-dukung-program-petani-milenial-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos