Trump National Doral to host conference featuring five Trump pardon recipients

GOP agent Roger Stone is one of five pardon recipients from Trump who will appear at the Trump National Doral for AmpFest.

Hoo-Me / MediaPunch / MediaPunch / IPx

Roger Stone and George Papadopoulos were added as special guests at AmpFest, an annual conference at Trump National Doral that previously announced that Michael Flynn and Dinesh DSouza would headlining.

The four men were pardoned by former President Donald Trump and are now attracting clients to one of his businesses. Stone, Papadopoulous and D’Souza have all appeared at AmpFest in previous years.

Another recipient of a Trump pardon, Steve Bannon, will appear from a distance.

Other special guests this year include Congressmen Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) And Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Pizzagate merchant Jack Posobiec and Tracy Beanz, one of Qanon’s early lifters.

Tickets for AMPFest cost from $ 450 to $ 3,500, while rooms at DoralTrumps Miami Golf Resort start at $ 209 a night.

The agenda includes a poolside party, fashion show and a talk by one of the preeminent voices of the vaccine risk awareness movement. Access to the Roger Stones VIP Martini Blender, in which he will share the cocktail recipe he learned from Richard Nixon, costs an additional $ 1,000 (only 20 tickets are available).

The 2020 edition of AmpFest, also in Doral, featured appearances by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) and, separately, Proud Boys President Enrique Tarrio. Highlights of 2019 included a fake video of Trump shooting his detractors, the New York Times reported, and attendees chanting for war !, according to the Trump, Inc. podcast Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders headlined.

Mike Flynn will be a special guest at AmpFest.

I took an unusual route to get here. In a previous life, I worked as a travel and food writer, so I got the assignment in 2016 to cover the grand opening of the

I took an unusual route to get here. In a previous life, I worked as a travel and food writer, so I got the assignment in 2016 to cover the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, a few miles from my home. . When Trump won the election and refused to hand over his business, I stayed on the story, launching a newsletter called 1100 Pennsylvania (named after the hotel address) and contributed to Vanity Fair, Politico and NBC News. I'm still interested in Trump, but I've broadened my scope to follow money tied to other politicians, both Republicans and Democrats.

