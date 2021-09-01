Cairo announces new round of exploratory talks with Turkey





CAIRO – The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the launch of a new round of exploratory talks with Turkey with a view to normalizing relations between the two countries. The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that at the invitation of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza will visit Ankara on September 7-8 to hold a second series of exploratory talks between the two countries, which are expected to address bilateral relations as well as a number of regional issues. The visit to Turkey comes four months after the launch of the first round of Egyptian-Turkish consultations, which was held last May. The talks were the first of their kind since 2013. In an earlier statement, Egypt’s foreign ministry said the consultations would be exploratory and aim to determine the steps necessary to normalize relations between the two countries bilaterally and in the regional context. During the first round, discussions focused on resuming ties and stopping all hostile activity targeting Egypt and its leaders from Turkish territory, as well as stopping media campaigns using satellite television platforms. of Turkey and the ban on the use of Turkish soil by extremist anti-Egyptian groups. Analysts believe the talks ended after the first round due to differences over Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as contentious issues regarding elements of the Muslim Brotherhood based in Turkey. Turkey then began to restrict media and political activities of the Muslim Brotherhood on its soil. Last June, he demanded that media professionals affiliated with the group stop propaganda activities on social networks and threatened to permanently suspend their accounts. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Turkey’s decision to ban the Muslim Brotherhood’s media activities and stop inciting them was a positive step, in line with the rules of international law and normal relations between the Muslim Brotherhood. countries based on non-interference in internal affairs. He stressed that the normalization of relations is linked not only to the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood but also to Ankara’s position on the Libyan crisis. Last June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped to maximize cooperation with Egypt and the Gulf States as much as possible, adding that there are opportunities for cooperation with Egypt in a wide geographic area ranging from from the eastern Mediterranean to Libya. Shoukry pointed out that the Turkish initiatives have led to an increase in communications at the political level. There will be other exploratory tours which then lead to the normalization of relations when we are reassured, he said. This new round of Egyptian-Turkish talks follows the improvement of Turkish relations with certain Gulf countries, notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Following the launch of the Gulf reconciliation momentum by the Al-Ula summit, Turkey sought to forge new relations with Saudi Arabia. Talks were held between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Indications of a breakthrough in Ankara-Abu Dhabi relations have emerged in recent weeks, starting with a visit to Turkey by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE national security adviser. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a telephone chat with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week to discuss bilateral ties and ways to strengthen them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thearabweekly.com/cairo-announces-new-round-exploratory-talks-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos