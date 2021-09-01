Jokowi invited the leaders of the non-parliamentary coalition political parties to the palace, which was discussed





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo gathers presidents general and general secretaries of non-parliamentary political parties in the government coalition at the Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (1/9/2021). The meeting took place a few days ago, Jokowi had brought together leaders of political parties in parliament. The meeting was revealed by the acting chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Giring Ganesha. According to him, the president and general secretary of the Hanura Party, the president and the general secretary of the PKPI, the president and the general secretary of Perindo, then the president and the general secretary of Perindo were also present at this meeting. While Giring himself was accompanied by ISP DPP Acting Secretary General Dea Tunggaesti. “In his explanation, President Jokowi conveyed a number of government achievements related to the management of Covid-19. Namely, Indonesia was not included in the top 10 countries with the highest Covid cases, even though in terms of population, the 4th in the world. , ranked 7th in the world for immunization programs and controlling inflation of around 1.5%, “Giring said in his statement on Wednesday (1/9). Meanwhile, Giring has occasionally appreciated and supported the measures taken by the government to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also:

Working visit to Lampung tomorrow is President Jokowi’s agenda “The government has taken the right steps to balance the health aspect with the economy. We support the government’s policy of “gasoline and brake” so that health is achieved, that economic growth also increases. It’s not easy, that’s for sure. But we don’t need to be discouraged because this difficult thing is being experienced by all the countries of this world, ”he said. Then he also shared the aspirations of entrepreneurs, especially small entrepreneurs, who hoped that the PPKM policy carried out by the government could help encourage the business world to recover and recover. Previous coalition meeting Earlier, the general secretary of the Nasdem DPP party, Johnny G Plate, revealed the contents of a meeting between the senior leaders of the political parties of the government coalition and President Joko Widodo at the Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday (8/25/2021 ). According to him, there were 5 topics that were discussed during the meeting. Johnny said that at the meeting of the main leaders of the political parties of the governing coalition, there were 7 general presidents of political parties and 7 general secretaries of political parties. First, PDIP has Megawati Soekarnoputri with Hasto Kristiyanto, second, Gerindra Prabowo Subianto with Ahmad Muzani, third Nasdem Surya Paloh with Johnny, then Golkar Airlangga Hartarto with Lodewijk Paulus. Read also:

There is a mural similar to Jokowi at the waste disposal site, this is the response of Bantul PP Satpol Then PKB Muhaimin Iskandar with Hassanuddin Wahid and PPP Suharso Monoarfa with Arwani Thomafi. And of course PAN was represented by General President Zulkifli Hasan and Eddy Soeparno as General Secretary.

