Satirical notice announcing Boris Johnson’s engagement to Allegra Mostyn-Owen unearthed in Cherwell

As Boris Johnson continues to fight the fallout from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the last thing he thinks about will be the time he spent studying at the University of Oxford.

But, lying long forgotten in the pages of Cherwell – the Oxford student newspaper – are repeated references to him that he might prefer not to remember.

Most prominent among the loot is a seemingly humorous notice from February 1985 “announcing” the future prime minister’s doomed engagement to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, who became his first wife.

He describes Mr Johnson as a “shaggy classic” and says he is the “personal hairstylist” of Ms Mostyn-Owen – who previously appeared on the cover of high society Tatler magazine.

Among other snippets that MailOnline has uncovered is a satirical letter which appears to have been written by Mr Johnson himself.

He says he suffers from an “unpleasant affliction” called “Tributarius Diabolicus”, which translates from Latin to mean “devilish tribute”.

He has symptoms including “an inability to make people laugh” and “irrelevance”.

He adds that the invented disease may “threaten my chances of becoming president of the Union next year”.

Despite these alleged personal faults, in 1986 Mr Johnson succeeded – for the second time in asking – for his campaign to become the leader of the debate society.

A third reference to Mr Johnson claims he was considered by “experts” to have a level of intelligence “somewhat below his shag-like fringe.”

Mr Johnson and Ms Mostyn-Owen eventually married in 1987. Six years of marriage followed before divorcing in 1993.

He went on to have four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler before their split in 2018. They divorced in 2020.

The Prime Minister now has a one-year-old son Wilfred with his third wife Carrie Johnson, who announced in July that she was expecting her second child with Mr Johnson later this year.

Mr Johnson arrived in Oxford from the famous Eton school at the end of 1983.

Studying the classics at Balliol College, his contemporaries included fellow Old Etonian David Cameron, as well as fellow Conservatives William Hague, Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt and journalist Toby Young.

Mr Johnson and his future colleague Mr Cameron were also members of the infamous drinking company Bullingdon Club, which gained notoriety for various alleged acts of vandalism.

Mr Johnson got engaged to Ms Mostyn-Owen, the daughter of famous art historian William Mostyn-Owen, after he allegedly courted her for curries at a local Indian.

In an apparent further clue to the satirical nature of the engagement announcement, she refers to Mr Johnson’s parents as “Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Johnson”. Mr Johnson’s father is called Stanley and his mother is Charlotte.

The full announcement reads: “Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Johnson are very pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Alexander Boris, to Mrs. Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

“Boris, classic shaggy, former union secretary and personal hairdresser to Ms Mostyn-Owen, would like to keep the news of their engagement a secret for now, so don’t tell anyone…”

Mr Johnson and Ms Mostyn-Owen were married at his Grade II listed family home, Woodhouse, located on a 1,500 acre estate in Shropshire.

However, the chaotic future politician arrived without his pants and shoes and had to borrow the first, along with a pair of cufflinks, from Tory MP John Biffen. He must also have found another pair of shoes, more shabby.

Ms Mostyn-Owen later said of the union: “When we got married, it was actually the end of the relationship instead of the beginning.”

Before their marriage officially ended six years later, Ms Wheeler was pregnant with her and Mr Johnson’s first child.

The satirical letter referring to Mr. Johnson’s “wicked affliction” appears in Cherwell’s “John Evelyn” column in a May 1985 edition. It is not known who the real author was.

This unseen image of Mr Johnson in the President’s chair at the Oxford Union is also featured in Cherwell

Boris Johnson with his sister Rachel Johnson at the Oxford contemporary Charles Spencer’s 21st birthday party in 1985. Earl Spencer is the brother of the late Princess Diana

It reads: “Dear John, I hope I can confide in you on a hack-to-hack basis. Recently I realized that I had a nasty disease called Tributarius Diabolicus which was passed to me by a “friend”.

“The symptoms are terrifying: inability to make people laugh, irrelevance, repetition, no mention of anyone by name, repetition, irrelevance, repetition. What can I do?

“Tributarius Diabolicus could threaten my chances of becoming Union President next year.

It ends with “Very desperately, ‘an Etonian'”. Then, under an accompanying photo of the ambitious student, he adds: “PS: please print my photo. To be perfectly frank, I need all the help I can get.

Greek Culture Minister Melina Mercouri chats with Mr Johnson, then president of the Oxford Union, before addressing the debate society in May 1986

Then, in a copy from November 1985, a small object sharply targets Mr. Johnson’s mental faculties.

Referring to him as “Balliol’s blond ass,” it is written: “Old Etonian Johnson, Miss Mostyn-Owen’s fiancé, is considered by most experts to have a slightly lower intelligence than his bangs. shag. “

Another article claims that an angry Mr Johnson approached a debating Oxford Union rival “with a screwdriver in his hand” after being upset by a joke he made.

Mr Johnson then reportedly said “sorry” and “this is all very silly” before leaving.

The future prime minister, who became editor-in-chief of Spectator magazine before entering politics, graduated from Oxford with an upper second-class degree in 1987.

In 2010, Ms Mostyn-Owen married Pakistani immigrant Abdul Majid, 22 years her junior.

She works as an artist and has exhibited some of her creations at the Victoria and Albert Museum.