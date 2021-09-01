Politics
“Fiscal policy must take into account the well-being of people”
September 1, 2021
MEETING & WELCOME:
Suhasil Nazara, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia
The COVID-19 pandemic that has lasted for a year and a half has hit the global economy. The oil and gas industry is no exception. Declining production and demand is a challenge today for the global oil and gas industry, including Indonesia.
Under these conditions, global pressure for clean energy is also forcing the oil and gas industry to adapt and innovate; due to Indonesia’s accession to the Paris Agreement.
At IPA Minister Convex 2021’s roundtable on Wednesday (1/9), Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said that the goal of increasing oil and gas on the horizon 2030 to maintain national energy security can go hand in hand with reducing carbon emissions. target.
Although the government is currently increasing state revenue and one source is the instrument of fiscal revenue in the form of a carbon tax, it ensures that the primary objective of the carbon tax and tax incentives is the welfare of the people.
“I believe that all ministries and their staff have the same goal in establishing regulations, namely for the welfare and prosperity of the people. In this perspective, we define each policy, whether it is about tax incentives or taxation, aimed at the prosperity and well-being of the population, ”he said.
Therefore, any tax policy, including those related to the oil, gas and energy industries, must be carefully considered and considered. “The oil and gas industry is special, we are very careful in setting policies for the oil and gas sector so that it does not become a problem for oil and gas investors, but rather makes a good contribution to the country “, did he declare. .
The former head of the Fiscal Policy Agency said Indonesia is currently giving a signal to international communities that Indonesia is making changes for the better. “Indonesia wants to give a signal to international communities and the world on Indonesia’s new perspective that natural resources bring prosperity to the people,” he said.
PROFILE:
Born in Jakarta on November 23, 1970, Suahasil Nazara received his Honors BA in Economics from Universitas Indonesia in 1994 and his MSc from Cornell University in the United States in 1997. In 2003, he received his doctorate. in Philosophy (PhD.) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA.
Suahasil Nazara began his public service as a lecturer at the Faculty of Economics and Business, Universitas Indonesia, in 1999. In 2009, he obtained his post as Full Professor in Economics. Within Universitas Indonesia, he held various positions such as Director of the Graduate Program in Economics (2004-2005), Director of the Demographic Institute (2005-2008) and Chairman of the Department of Economics (2009 -2013).
Outside of Universitas Indonesia, Suahasil was previously a member of the Fiscal Decentralization Expert Team for the Minister of Finance (2009-2011). In addition, he has also been vice-chairman of the regional committee for the supervision of autonomy since 2009. Other positions he has held include the coordinator of the political group of the secretariat of the national team for acceleration of the poverty reduction, office of the vice-president (2010-2015); and member of the Presidential National Economic Committee (2013-2014).
Since February 6, 2015, he has held the position of Acting Head of the Fiscal Policy Agency; and on October 31, 2016, was inaugurated as President of the Fiscal Policy Agency, Ministry of Finance. On October 25, 2019, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.
