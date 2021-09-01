MoS Railway congratulates PM Modi on improving rail connectivity in northeastern states









ANI |

Update: 01 Sep 2021 21:23 IS

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to improve connectivity to northeastern states through railways. iron with the rest of India and said rail connectivity is essential for the overall development of a state.

The central government is giving special impetus to improve connectivity in the northeast and is trying to connect all state capitals by rail.

Speaking to ANI, Danve said: “Work to improve rail connectivity between the capitals of the northeastern states is underway. The passenger train has been reintroduced between Manipur’s Jiribam and Silchar of Assam. “

“Previously there was no rail traffic in the northeastern states, be it Tripura, Nagaland or Manipur. Rail connectivity is imperative for state development,” he said. he declares.

He recalled that the population had to face challenges when transporting food grains to the seven sister states.

The northeast consists of seven sister states, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Recalling that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspiration to connect all the capitals of the northeastern states of India by rail, Raosaheb Patil said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji noted that the government previous did not make efforts to improve connectivity between states. are being made continuously to start rail service in the seven sisterly states by the government led by Modi in the Center to solve the problem. “

He also mentioned that during his visit to Imphal, the construction of a 10 km long tunnel is underway and it will be completed by 2023.

“The tunnel is an important element for connectivity with Imphal. This is Modi ji’s dream. There are land acquisition issues in the project that will be resolved as soon as possible, ”he said.

He also assured that all disputes related to land compensation etc. would be resolved as soon as he convened a review meeting with administrative secretaries, relevant DCs and officials.

“More industries can be established in the states if its connectivity with other states improves. The cost of transportation will be reduced. Modi ji is doing the job that should have been done much sooner,” he said. added while criticizing the previous governments of the Center. so as not to focus on the development of the Northeast region. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/mos-railway-lauds-pm-modi-for-enhancing-rail-connectivity-in-north-eastern-states20210901212229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos