Covid-19 has China’s playing center on long losing streak





Business remains muted at once bustling Macau casinos more than a year and a half after the Covid-19 pandemic, as gaming operators wait for tourists to return in droves to the Chinese city. In August, gross gaming revenue in Macau fell to the equivalent of $ 554 million, its lowest monthly total this year and far from the monthly average of $ 3 billion before the pandemic for 2019. gambling in Macau in August also fell by almost half compared to July. after a few residents returning from the mainland tested positive for the Covid-19 Delta variant, inflicting another setback on gaming hubs’ efforts to recover. Macau casinos, the world’s largest gaming market in terms of revenue, have been a key source of revenue for US-based operators like Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International. In March, Las Vegas Sands struck a multibillion-dollar deal to sell its iconic Venetian resort and other Las Vegas assets, stake much of its future growth on its properties in Macau and Singapore. But chips have been falling for the former Portuguese colony since February 2020, when the city began to impose strict restrictions on travelers as the coronavirus spread across China, Macau’s biggest source of big players. China has since reduced its number of cases to close to zero, but visitor arrivals to Macau are still far below where they were. On August 24, the Macau government eased travel restrictions for visitors from neighboring China’s Guangdong province. Visitors are now required to provide a negative Covid-19 test from the previous seven days, rather than the previous 48 hours, a change that could prompt more people to travel. Shares of US-based casino operators and their Hong Kong-listed units surged on the news.

