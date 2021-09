EU ministers criticized for summit aimed at preventing Afghan refugees from entering

EU ministers face criticism of an Afghanistan summit that focused on how to keep refugees out rather than helping them. A joint statement on the crisis released last night almost failed as Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn criticized his colleagues for their distorted priorities. The primary objective is to support people who are in danger of death, who no longer live in freedom. It is not about securing the borders and organizing repatriation, he stormed. But Mr Asselborn agreed to withdraw his veto after EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson offered an extraordinary meeting of the High Level Forum on Resettlement to consider the resettlement of Afghan refugees at a later stage. The 27 EU member states then declared their commitment to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale migration. EU efforts to bribe Turkey, which agreed to keep Syrian refugees in a notorious deal with Brussels in 2016, to do the same again have failed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers that the bloc failed to respect the terms of the 2016 agreement which promised expedited visas for Turkish citizens to visit the EU, and has resumed talks on EU membership and faces criticism from the Republican People’s Party, which says it has allowed too many foreigners to enter. He said last month that Turkey had no obligation to serve as a warehouse for refugees rejected by the EU. But the bloc hopes to make similar deals with Pakistan or Iran, talking about offering large sums, an anonymous official cited the figure of 1 billion (850 million) to their governments in order to detain refugees from the Afghan war. . German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the EU should only commit to accepting a specific number of refugees, as this could encourage them. French Communist Parties Cécile Dumas said the country’s Communist mayors, as well as some socialists such as Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan, had announced their determination to welcome refugees from Afghanistan, but noted that the French central government would not provide no additional funding. for these plans. She condemned the government of President Emmanuel Macron for continuing to deport refugees to Afghanistan until June of this year and said its policy was similar to that of all EU countries: closing borders, building walls, rejecting refugee boats in the Mediterranean, hardening asylum conditions, deporting more.

