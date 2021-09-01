Chinese State Media Backs Comments Supporting Xi Jinping’s Crackdown on “Sissy Stars”





The Chinese state media system shared a opinion piece professing his admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on celebrity culture and Western influences. The play titled “Everyone Can Feel That A Deep Change is Underway!” was written by former state media editor Li Guangman and was reportedly published on Wechat. He describes Xi’s actions as part of a “revolution” that will bring the country closer to the values ​​initially desired by the founders of the Chinese Communist Party. “The capital market will no longer become a haven for capitalists to get rich overnight,” Li wrote. public opinion will no longer be able to revere Western culture. “ Xi recently rolled out a series of regulations that the parties claim are aimed at tackling “common prosperity” in a country where wealth inequalities continue to rise. These actions range from limiting the number of hours children can play video games to regulatory crackdowns on Bitcoin miners and the nation’s major tech companies. And as Li pointed out, these actions also extended to Chinese celebrities. Last week, Xi’s government banned platforms from posting popularity lists and imposed regulations on the sale of fan merchandise to manage what it calls the country’s “chaotic” celebrity fan culture. As the culture of online influence continues to grow across the world, China has seen an increase in what Li and other media are calling “rice circles,” where groups of young fans gather around. their favorite artists, spending large sums of money to help them. winning contests and insulting rival groups. These celebrities – some of whom were inspired by South Korean K-pop stars and other Japanese and American celebrities – are part of the group of “sissies” Li is afraid to promote capitalist values ​​in the country. By combating them and their influence, he said, China can build a “vibrant, healthy, masculine, strong and people-oriented culture.” Li presented the issue as part of the current challenges facing the country as it faces a “harsh and complex international environment.” He wrote that the United States “is implementing serious military threats, economic and technological blockades” which he said could lead to a “Soviet Union” type downfall if the nation allowed its youth to “lose its way.” strong and masculine glory ”. “We must fight the chaos of the manipulation of big money, platform monopoly and bad money chasing good money out of the capital market,” he argued. “We must use all means to combat the various star and fan hunts that exist in today’s society.”

