Pakistan launches scholarship for students to end early school leaving





Imran Khan at the launch of the national allowance program for students from low-income households to encourage them to attend school. Image Credit: Press Information Service

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched the national allowance program for students from low-income households to encourage them to attend school and prevent the dropout rate.

The Ehsaas Education Stipends (EES) program for primary, secondary and tertiary education was specifically launched by the government to address the early school leaving crisis in Pakistan, where an estimated 21.7 million children aged 5-16 years out of school.

The project provides incentives for parents to send their children, girls and boys, to school, Prime Minister Khan said at the launching ceremony in Islamabad attended by dozens of schoolchildren from Islamabad and suburbs. The use of technology will ensure the transparency of the program so that it can truly benefit deserving families, he said.

One of the main features of the program is that it focuses specifically on educating girls by offering them a higher allowance as their dropout rate increases after 5th grade. Under the program, boys in primary school (grades 1-5) will receive a stipend of Rs 1,500 and girls of Rs 2,000, boys in secondary school (grades 6 through 6). Grade 10) of Rs 2,500 and girls of Rs 3,000 at secondary level (11-12), boys will receive Rs 3,500 and girls Rs 4,000 each term.

Students aged 4 to 22 from families benefiting from the Pakistani government’s flagship poverty reduction program Ehsaas are eligible for education allowances.

The conditional cash transfer for education program encourages investments in human capital by providing cash payments to vulnerable households, as education has a multiplier effect with benefits in terms of economic growth and poverty reduction. SEA serves the dual purpose of reducing poverty and reducing the number of out-of-school children at the same time, says Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Reduction.

What makes the project unique is its transparency fueled by technology and data, said Dr Sania. Payments will be made to beneficiaries (mothers) through the new fully biometric payment system once 70% of school attendance is secured, she explained. The federal government has signed memoranda of understanding with all provinces to ensure implementation in 160 districts of Pakistan. The monitoring unit has been established in Islamabad.

Pakistan has had a similar allocation program called Waseela-e-Taleem since 2012 in limited districts which provided useful lessons to launch a comprehensive, digital and transparent project for wide-ranging impact. Previous projects had a high administrative cost charged by NGOs, risk of fraud, low allocations, and poor compliance monitoring, Dr Sania said. Ehsaas Education Stipends addresses all previous challenges by delivering cost-effective government-owned infrastructure and eliminating reliance on NGOs. The operating cost has also been reduced by 8 to 3% thanks to digitization. The allocation money has also been increased from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1,500-4,000 for different ranks, and the geographic scope has been extended from 50 to 160 districts.

More incentives are being offered to female students who will also receive a one-time Ehsaas graduation bonus of 3,000 rupees to encourage girls to complete primary school and pursue higher education.

