Legal minds who have tried to overturn the election for Trump are welcome in a polite society.





While not getting the attention it deserves, the courage of election officials and Republican leaders helped save this country from a total election collapse in 2020 based on lies about voter fraud. by outgoing President Donald Trump. Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has refused to find more than 11,000 presidential votes in Georgia, as Trump personally requested, refusing to give the Georgian legislature an excuse to falsely declare that Trump has won the state. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen has rejected Justice Department fraud claims in the states Biden won. He did so despite pressure from Trump and Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who vied for Rosens’ post and was prepared to make Trump offers potentially in violation of federal law. And Federalist Society judges such as Stephanos Bibas have lambasted Trump’s bogus attempts to overturn the election in court without solid legal evidence or theories.

But the memories quickly fade. On the right, within the Federalist Society, and even among others who seemingly value civility over the preservation of democracy, some quietly welcome into the fold those who allegedly stole Trump’s election or who instigated violent violence. insurrection of January 6. Most seem to do so not because they supported the insurgency or Trump’s ridiculous claims, but out of willful ignorance of the facts or in the name of civility or free speech. This is a mistake, and it is leading us down a dangerous path.

Almost a month ago, Mark Joseph Stern wrote about how Jeffrey Clark landed a comfortable position as General Counsel and Director of Strategy at the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a conservative law firm. libertarian who fights against the administrative state. Among the members of the NCLA Advisory Board are former DC Circuit Judge Janice Rogers Brown and renowned libertarian law professors Randy Barnett and Eugene Volokh. Despite the pleas, no one involved in the organization spoke of Clarks’ appointment.

Or consider the Federalist Society and its relationship to John Eastman, a former Chapman University law professor who retired under pressure after representing Trump in mock election trials and giving an inflammatory speech just before the insurgents stormed the Capitol on January 6. Professor Jim Oleske explained in an article on a mailing list for constitutional law professors, Eastman was using his weight as an academic to excite the crowd with lies: Eastman claimed to be able to speak with authority, at length, and definitely that [w]e know that there has been fraud, traditional fraud because [t]they put these ballots in a secret file in the machines, they unloaded the ballots from this secret file, [a]and There you go ! We have enough people to barely cross the finish line. We saw this happened in real time last night [during the Georgia Senate runoff], and this also happened on November 3. The allegations were false and have been debunked repeatedly. Eastman, meanwhile, has remarkably asserted since the insurgency was caused by the antifa.

Prior to January 6, Eastman was chair of the FedSocs practice group on federalism and the separation of powers. After January 6, amid calls for the Federalist Society to distance itself from Eastman, the Federalist Society said nothing. But the group changed their bio on the Society’s website to remove reference to the position of president, and the site no longer lists presidents of their practice groups. But Eastman remains a contributor and has spoken since Jan.6 at a FedSoc event at least once.

Then, over the weekend, Eastman was allowed to join this private mailing list of constitutional law professors. List moderator Professor Mark Scarberry is a conservative opponent of Trump who made the good faith decision to allow Eastman to join Eastman so he can defend himself. Although mailing list posts are not public unless the post author gives permission to quote (all posts cited here are done with permission), it was clear that Eastman did not do well. defending himself on the merits when confronted with his false allegations of fraud.

Eastman showed no contrition for his remarks or his role in helping to instigate violence on Capitol Hill. As Professor Steve Vladeck berated Eastman about the effort to rehabilitate in front of these elite professors:

[P]maybe you could also consider the rather different audience you keep pushing a completely debunked and downright unconvincing narrative about the theft of a legitimate election, one that helped precipitate the most violent attack on Capitol Hill. of the United States since the British burned it in 1814 in an attempt to prevent a peaceful and legal transition of power, and a narrative in which you were much more than just an outside observer and which, in my opinion, you have a lot to answer.

Especially given the lack of contrition and the continued efforts of Trump and his cronies to undermine the last election and lay the groundwork for the next attack on democracy, leaving John Eastman to return to the fray of law professors or as speaker at Federalist Society events, or giving Jeffrey Clark the safe landing in a conservative legal organization, sends exactly the wrong signal.

Everyone has a line that cannot be crossed and the question is where is that line. Imagine how we would react if there was evidence to show Eastman or Clark were child molesters or Nazis. They surely wouldn’t be hired for a fancy new job, stay on the Federalist Society website or invited to speak regularly at events, or continue to participate in mailing list discussions between. esteemed academics. We need to treat those who participated in attempts to steal the elections the same, not just wait a respectable few months before forgetting that the insurgency has occurred. The democracy of the United States is under the greatest threat of attack since the Civil War, and the threat of free and fair elections is only increasing in this country because of people like Eastman and Clark.

Like my colleague in electoral law, Professor Franita Tolson, wrote to this listerv:

[S]top acting as if allowing Eastman in this space is free from substantive judgment. Just like when giving space to hate speech, sexist and racist speech seeking to undermine a free and fair election has real-world consequences when it finds a forum. This mailing list can be okay with that, but own it.

Some courts have started sanctioning lawyers for lying to courts about evidence of fraud in support of the 2020 election quashing in favor of Trump. As District Court Judge Linda Parker wrote in imposing penalties on Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other attorneys filing bogus lawsuits, this case was never about fraud, it was about undermining people’s faith in our democracy and to degrade the judicial process to do so.

Those on the right and left must follow the example of the courts. It is not about canceling politically correct culture. No one says Eastman or Clark can’t speak. But there should be consequences for an attempt to destroy an American election and send American democracy down the path of authoritarianism. They certainly do not deserve awards in the name of civility and freedom of expression.

We need more of the courage we saw in the aftermath of the 2020 election, no more silence and acquiescence.

Update, September 1, 2021, 12:15 p.m .: After this article was published, Fix the Court called attention to a Claremont Institute event that doesn’t just feature John Eastman; it also has a full panel on electoral integrity and the future of the US Republican government. Perhaps it’s no surprise that torture memo professor John Yoo is speaking in this panel. But it is deeply disturbing that the head judge of the 9th Circuit, Carlos Bea, accepts to be honored at this event. He deserves to be condemned for lending his name and credibility to Eastman’s attempt to promote The Big Lie and rehabilitate his reputation.

