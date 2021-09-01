Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson wanted to ’embarrass’ top drug-addicted conservatives





Controversial ex-aide likened No 10 drug policy meetings to satirical TV drama Brass Eye Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Dominic Cummings has claimed Boris Johnson wants to embarrass the main Conservatives about their alleged drug use rather than seriously tackling the problem. The former senior prime minister, who sharply criticized the government, compared No.10’s drug policy meetings to the satirical television series Brass Eye. Mr Cummings said the Home Office was more concerned with “the crackdown and marketing campaigns” in a tweet referring to an article on Afghanistan and the war on drugs. He tweeted: “Econ 101, opium, Taliban. (Few mtngs (sic) I ever had in No10 were more Brass Eye than listening to the Home Office’s plans for the ‘crackdowns’ and’ campaigns of marketing “+ BJ’s desire to embarrass his firm about their own drug use).” He presented no evidence for his allegations.















Cabinet Minister Michael Gove once admitted to using cocaine when he was a young journalist. Mr Gove told the Mail in 2019 that he used drugs on several social occasions over 20 years ago. "It was a mistake. I look back and think I wish I hadn't done it," he said. The revelations meant that the top Tories vying to succeed Theresa May as party leader in 2019 were grilled over their past drug use. Former International Development Secretary Rory Stewart admitted to having smoked opium at a wedding in Iran during a trip to the region years ago. Jeremy Hunt, a former health secretary, said he may have drunk cannabis lassi while hiking in India as a youth. Mr Johnson joked that he may have snorted icing sugar on Have I Got News for You in 2005, but then gave a contradictory interview to GQ where he said he tried cocaine at the university and that it had no effect.







Mr Cummings’ tweet is the latest in his campaign of attacks on his former boss following the couple’s dramatic split last year. The former Vote Leave activist has launched a slew of accusations against Mr Johnson for his handling of the pandemic, telling MPs he was “unfit for the job”. During an inflammatory hearing in the House of Commons, Mr Cummings said tens of thousands of people had died needlessly during the pandemic due to government mistakes. But the ex-assistant No.10 has sparked major controversy for his own actions, including his famous trip to Durham at the height of the first lockdown.

