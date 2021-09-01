Donald Trump wanted to fund Arizona audit, text message suggests





A recent text message from an Arizona Republican suggests that former President Donald Trump may have wanted to help fund an audit of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, in the state.

Documents released on August 31 under a court order include text messages from former Trump campaign official Jeff DeWit and Randy Pullen, an audit spokesperson.

In these messages, DeWit offered to contribute $ 175,000 to a so-called “black money” group called the Guardian Defense Fund, of which Pullen was the treasurer, and then asked about the contributions to another group, Fund the Audit by the America Project.

The America Project donated $ 3.25 million to fund Cyber ​​Ninjas’ controversial Maricopa County audit, making it the largest funder of the audit.

DeWit texted Pullen on April 28 about Project America, saying, “So they’re okay with donating? Trump asks.”

However, there is currently no evidence that the former president contributed financially to the audit.

While Cyber ​​Ninjas revealed that they had raised $ 5.6 million from five nonprofit groups, including America Project in July, they did not name the original donors. So-called black money groups do not have to reveal their donors.

DeWit told the Arizona Capitol Times on Tuesday, “I tried to stay very far away from this thing, but man, I don’t want to be recorded saying anything.”

On Tuesday evening, the Arizona Senate released thousands of pages of documents related to its partisan election audit.

According to the newspaper, DeWit was reluctant to talk about the matter, but 15 minutes after that comment he recalled and downplayed any involvement the former president had in funding the audit.

“I wasn’t referring to Trump himself, but to Trump’s wider orbit, as many people were trying to determine if this was a legitimate organization or one of the hundreds of fraudulent PACs. who were trying to make money with the president’s name and likeness, ”DeWit said.

The text messages were released following an order from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp. He set a deadline of August 31 for the Arizona State Senate to release documents in his physical possession that had been requested by American Oversight, a watchdog group.

The judge also ordered the release of audit documents in the possession of Cyber ​​Ninjas and its contractors, but these have yet to be released as the Arizona Supreme Court is on the verge of to examine the case.

DeWit served as Arizona State Treasurer between 2015 and 2018 and chaired Trump’s 2016 campaign in the state. In 2018, Trump appointed him CFO of the space agency NASA. He resigned that post in February 2020 and became director of operations for Trump’s 2020 campaign in June of that year.

The audit was widely criticized throughout the process, not least for pursuing conspiracy theories such as finding bamboo fibers in the ballots based on the unfounded claim that certain ballots were shipped from Asia. Cyber ​​Ninjas has no previous experience with election audits, but three audits found no evidence of widespread irregularities in Maricopa County.

Newsweek has requested comment from former President Trump’s office.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. A former Trump campaign official has denied referring to Trump when he asked about the funding of the Arizona election audit. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

