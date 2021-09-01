Highlights on Narendra Modi – KESQ

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a glimpse into the life of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Staff

Date of Birth: September 17, 1950

Place of birth: Vadnagar, Gujarat, India

Birth name: Narendra Damodardas Modi

Father: Damodardas Modi

Mother: Hiraba “Heeraben” Modi

Wedding: Jashodaben (Chimanlal) Modi (1968-present, separated)

Education: University of Delhi, BA, 1978; University of Gujarat, MA, 1983

Religion: Hindu

Other facts

Left home in his late teens to travel to India, stay in ashrams and roam the Himalayas.

First Prime Minister born in independent India.

Chronology

October 3, 1972 – Join the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organization.

June 1975 – Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposes a period of emergency as she faces a political crisis. Civil liberties are restricted, the media are censored and protesters are arrested. Modi is involved in the movement to restore these rights.

1987 – Enter mainstream politics and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as organizing secretary for the unity of Gujarat in western India.

October 3, 1995 – Becomes the national secretary of the BJP.

January 5, 1998 – Promoted national secretary general of the BJP.

October 2001 – Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee appoints him prime minister of Gujarat.

February 2002 – At least 58 people die in a fire aboard a train carrying Hindu pilgrims. The train had briefly stopped at a station in Gujarat where the local population was predominantly Muslim. The Gujarat government would later find out that the fire was started on purpose, as part of a pre-planned attack, and that those responsible were Muslims. Riots broke out in the days following the fire and Modi is accused of having tolerated the violent protests which killed around 1,000 people, most of them Muslims.

2005 – The United States refuses to issue a diplomatic visa to Modi for his alleged role in the riots of 2002.

June 2013 – Modi is chosen as leader of the BJP and campaign for the 2014 general election.

May 20, 2014 – The BJP wins the legislative elections and Modi is appointed Prime Minister.

May 26, 2014 – Sworn in as Prime Minister.

September 27-30, 2014 – Modi makes his first visit to the United States as Prime Minister and meeting President Barack Obama.

December 8, 2014 – Modi wins Time magazine reader poll Person of the year.

January 25-27, 2015 – Obama becomes the first sitting US president to visit India twice. During the three-day visit, Obama and Modi negotiate a civilian nuclear deal, a ten-year defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

December 25, 2015 – Modi’s visits Pakistan and meeting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. This is the first time that a The Indian Prime Minister has visited Pakistan for almost 12 years.

June 8, 2016 – Addressing a joint session of the United States Congress, Modi talks about the continued growth of US-Indian relations.

June 26, 2017 – Meeting with US President Donald Trump for the first time to the White House.

July 4, 2017 – Becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, arriving in Tel Aviv as part of a three-day visit to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

Aug 15, 2018 – In his Independence Day address to the nation, Modi announces that India will launch its first manned space mission by 2022.

May 23, 2019 – In a crushing victory, the BJP wins 303 seats in the legislative elections.

May 30, 2019 – Swearing-in for a second term as Prime Minister of India.

Aug 5, 2019 – Tensions between India and Pakistan increase after Modi announced that India would revoke a constitutional provision giving the state of Jammu and Cashmere the autonomy to set its own laws. Following the announcement, widespread communication failures are reported in the predominantly Muslim region.

Aug 8, 2019 – Modi delivers a televised address in which he claims that revoking Kashmir’s self-governing status will promote stability, reduce corruption and boost the economy. Pakistan’s foreign minister said the country would remain vigilant, but no military options were being considered. The The United Nations issues statement calling on the two countries to resolve the issue peacefully while respecting human rights in the region.

December 11, 2019 – Parliament passes controversial bill which will speed up citizenship for religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and The Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Opposition parties claim the bill is unconstitutional because it grounds citizenship on a person’s religion and would further marginalize the Indian Muslim community. Modi expresses his support for the measure via Twitter, saying, “This bill will alleviate the suffering of many who have been persecuted for years.” “

December 19, 2019 – Deadly protests erupt in at least 15 cities against the citizenship law, despite bans on public gatherings in several areas. At least three people died amid the violence, as thousands took part in the protests.

December 22, 2019 – Modi delivers a speech denouncing the protests. “You have seen how these people defend their own interests,” he says. “The statements made, the fake videos, the incitement, the people sitting at a high level have committed the crime of confusing and setting them on social media.”

September 3, 2020 – Modi’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked, which sparked an investigation by the social media company. The account, which has 2.5 million followers, is one of a handful of verified accounts linked to the Prime Minister. The apparent hack comes more than a month after a massive hack that resulted in some of the platform’s most important accounts, including those linked to Barack Obama, Joe biden and Elon musk being compromised.

July 7, 2021 – Modi sacks 12 members of his cabinet, including federal ministers of health and law, as he faces strong criticism over the government’s alleged mismanagement coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.