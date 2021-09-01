Prime Minister’s assistant calls for immediate release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui





ISLAMABAD:

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday called for the early release of Dr Aafia Siddique, an American citizen of Pakistani origin.

On July 30, Dr. Aafia was assaulted by a fellow inmate at FMC Carswell in the United States. On August 21, Pakistan lodged an official complaint with the authorities to investigate the attack, the foreign ministry said.

“We have filed a formal complaint with the relevant US authorities to fully investigate the case and ensure the safety and well-being of Dr Aafia Siddiqui,” the FO spokesperson said in response to questions from the media. .

“We learned of the assault of Dr Aafia Siddiqui by a fellow inmate at FMC Carswell on July 30, 2021,” he said and added that the Embassy in Washington DC, as well as the Consulate General in Houston, immediately reported. seized the case with the American authorities concerned.

Read more: Pakistan files complaint with US to investigate assault on Dr Aafia

Addressing the Ulema Convention, Maulana Ashrafi said there was no compelling reason to put Dr Aafia behind bars after the end of the war in Afghanistan.

He said Dr Aafia should be repatriated to Pakistan, adding that the government is also making efforts to provide comfort to him. The convention titled “Pakistan Stability Convention for Ulemas and Mashaykh” was organized by the Council of Ulemas of Pakistan.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought have called on world powers to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to restore peace and stability to the war-torn country.

The convention issued a joint statement in which academics stressed that Afghanistan should not be left alone in the current situation.

Read also: Millions of Indians will arrive at Delhi airport if US offers to settle them in America: Taliban

“Peace in Afghanistan would strengthen the countries of the region in addition to improving trade and the economy,” Ashrafi added.

The academics praised the government’s Afghan policy and urged world leaders not to leave Afghanistan alone in the current situation.

They have assured the government and security agencies their optimal support in foiling Indian plots to stir up sectarian hatred in the country.

They said that after the failure in Afghanistan, India still conspired to unleash sectarian violence in order to create chaos and lawlessness in Pakistan. “To thwart such conspiracies, ulemas, religious and political organizations would support the government,” they said, adding that the Pakistani army and security agencies were thwarting India’s nefarious designs.

“India must be prevented from spreading instability in the region through the connivance of international terrorist organizations,” the academics said.

Read Afghan Women Forced To Leave Bank Positions As Taliban Takes Control

The Ulemas have vowed to thwart all these conspiracies through joint efforts, as peace in Afghanistan is imperative for a stable and peaceful Pakistan. By practicing the norms of Islam and unity, anti-state elements could be brought under control, they added.

The Ulemas hailed the Taliban’s declaration of general amnesty and their determination to establish a strong and stable national government.

They praised the government’s efforts to evacuate foreigners from Afghanistan and hoped that the country would continue to play a similar role in promoting peace in the region and especially in strengthening Pakistan-Afghan relations.

The joint statement also called on Saudi Arabia to convene the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop the joint strategy of a Muslim Ummah on the Afghan issue.

They urged their fellow Ulama to forge unity in their ranks to achieve lasting peace in the region. The Ulema-Mashaykh called on scholars, preachers and Zakirs to fully comply with the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” code of conduct.

Read more: Taliban call for peaceful solution to Panjshir impasse

The convention condemned the persistent attempts to attack Pakistan’s border checkpoints on the Afghan side over the past week and the suicide bombings at the Afghan airport.

The ulama condemned the cases of abuse and harassment against women and agreed to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal to form a committee for a permanent solution.

The ulama also said that the trials of 10 cases, including Noor-e-Muqaddam and Minar-e-Pakistan, should be speeded up and decisions to publicly sanction should be made.

“All pornography and nudity websites and obscenity-fueling social media sources should be shut down,” the statement said. Islam has ordered women to wear the “hijab” and men to keep their eyes down, so all aspects must be considered, they added.

The Ulemas called on religious and preachers all over the country to observe, next Friday, the “day of the unity of the Ummah”.

Ulema-Mashaykh will hold conventions, conferences and seminars from September 1-10 and pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan and demonstrate their determination to lead efforts for “Tahafuz-e-khatam-e-Nabowat” Protection of belief in the purpose of Prophecy (pbuh).

The convention strongly condemned the continued attacks by the Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, asserting that the defense of Harmain Al-Sharifain is the defense of Pakistan. “For the ulama, Harmain Al-Sharifain is the red line. Therefore, world leaders, including the United Nations and the OIC, should immediately take note of this matter and stop the attacks on Saudi Arabia.”

The main ulama-mashaykhs present on this occasion included Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Mufti Muhammad Zia and others.

