Biden administration follows Trump’s lead, extends US passport ban on travel to North Korea





The Biden administration is following the Trump administration’s lead in extending the U.S. passport ban on travel to the isolated nation of North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Associated Press reported.

The ban that began under President Donald Trump is now extended for one year until August 31, 2022, the State Department said. It was originally implemented in 2017 by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson following the death of US university student Otto Warmbier, who suffered severe injuries in North Korean custody and is found in a coma.

“The State Department has determined that there is still a serious risk to American citizens and nationals of being arrested and long-term detained constituting an imminent danger to their physical safety,” the department said in a notice from the State Department. Federal Register to be released Thursday.

“Accordingly, all US passports will remain invalid for travel to, into or through the DPRK, unless they are specially validated for such travel under the authority of the Secretary of State,” the advisory added. .

Since Warmbier’s death, the ban has been extended every year. In 2016 he was part of a tour group visiting North Korea and as he was leaving the country he was arrested after being accused of stealing a propaganda poster. After his conviction, he was sentenced to 15 years in a North Korean prison.

The passport ban extension comes days after the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that North Korea appears to be restarting its main nuclear reactor to produce plutonium, which can be used to develop nuclear weapons, the Associated Press reported.

“Nuclear activities (of North Korea) continue to be a source of serious concern,” the agency said.

For more Associated Press reporting, see below.

The Biden administration is following the Trump administration’s lead in extending the U.S. passport ban on travel to North Korea. Above, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and then President Donald Trump meet in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea on June 30, 2019. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Aid groups have expressed concern over the impact of the original ban and its extensions on aid to isolated North Korea, which is one of the most needy countries in the world.

The ban makes it illegal to use a US passport to travel to, from or through North Korea, unless the document has been specially validated. These validations are granted by the State Department only in cases of compelling national interest.

In June 2017, North Korean officials reported to US officials that Warmbier suffered serious injuries while in detention, and the Trump administration sent a delegation to repatriate him.

Comatose, Warmbier died in a Cincinnati hospital six days after returning to the United States. Soon after, Tillerson imposed a ban on the use of US passports to travel to North Korea.

The passport ban has been extended every year since Otto Warmbier died in 2017. In this February 27, 2019 file photo, a woman holds American and North Korean flags as she walks along the lake Sword in Hanoi, Vietnam. Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/biden-administration-follows-trump-lead-extends-us-passport-ban-north-korea-travel-1625101 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos