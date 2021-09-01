Politics
PM Modi unveils Rs 125 coin to pay tribute to ISCKON founder on 125th anniversary of his birth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 125th anniversary of the birth of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on Wednesday. While honoring the founder of ISKCON and his contributions, Prime Minister Modi also presented a distinctive Rs 125 commemorative coin via video conference. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion.
About the commemorative coin
A Rs. 125 commemorative coins were introduced by PM as a tribute to Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. Previously, the Center led by PM Modi introduced a commemorative Rs. 125 coin on the occasion of the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In October 2020, a Rs. 75 coin was introduced to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Contributions from ISKCON and Srila Prabhupada
Abhay Charan De, popularly known as Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was considered a representative and a messenger of Krishna Chaitanya among his followers. ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literatures into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.
ISKCON has over 150 temples, 12 state-recognized educational institutions, 25 affiliated and unaffiliated restaurants, and a number of tourist and pilgrimage hotels in India alone. Asia has more than 80 ISKCON centers located in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Africa has 69 centers. Europe is home to 135 ISKCON affiliated temples and cultural centers, while Russia has 31. Coming to America, there are 56 ISKCON affiliate centers in North America, and South America is home to 60 centers. Canada, where many Indians reside, has 12 such institutions created by ISKCON and Mexico is respectively home to 5 officially affiliated centers.
Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the way of Bhakti Yoga to the world, the publication informed. His mission was to spread Gaudiya Vaishnavism, a school of Vaishnavite Hinduism that had been taught to him by his guru, Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati, throughout the world. After his death in 1977, ISKCON, the company he founded on a form of Hindu Krishnaism using Bhagavata Purana as the central script, continued to develop.
(Image credits – ANI)
