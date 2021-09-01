Two years after his infamous phone call with Trump, Zelensky comes to Washington





More than two years after taking part in one of the most infamous phone calls in American political history, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky comes to the White House to meet the man Donald Trump urged him to target with bogus investigations in the hope of overthrowing the 2020 Election.

Zelensky, who has served as Ukraine’s head of state since May 20, 2019, arrived in Washington on Monday and spent most of Tuesday attending what a senior administration official described as meetings with Cabinet officials on issues relating to the US-Ukraine strategy. Partnership.

The meetings, the official said, would lead to new agreements on security, energy and climate cooperation and set the stage for Wednesday’s meeting with President Joe Biden.

The official said Mr. Biden was ready to discuss the full range of political issues that underline the bilateral relationship between Ukraine and the United States, a relationship in which the president has played a key role since his tenure as president. vice president under the Obama administration. .

It is in fact the predecessor of Mr. Bidens that Mr. Zelensky hoped to meet when he picked up the phone on July 25, 2019. Ukraine has been waging a shooting war with Russia since 2014, when Russian soldiers invaded the country. Crimean region of the country and began to support the anti-government. separatists from Donbass, and Mr Zelensky, who had been sworn in as president of his country just two months earlier, sought the visible commitment of support embodied in an invitation to the White House.

Trump interrupts Ukrainian President Zelensky at press conference over phone call: “You know there was no pressure”

But Mr. Trump had other ideas. His personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, and then US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland had pressured Zelensky’s aides to have the new president announces investigations into a baseless conspiracy theory that Ukraine and not Russia interfered in the 2016 elections, along with Mr Biden and his son Hunter, a lawyer who had served on the board of the energy company Ukrainian Burisma.

According to the whistleblower’s complaint that led to Mr. Trump’s first impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, Mr. Giuliani, who acted as an unauthorized secondary channel at Mr. Trump’s request, conditioned a possible visit to the White House of Mr. Zelensky upon the latter’s announcement of the fictitious investigations. Mr Sondland later told the House Intelligence Committee that there was an explicit quid pro quo on the table.

In a telephone interview with Mr Trump, Mr Zelensky raised the issue of Ukraine’s purchase of Javelin anti-tank missiles (a key weapon in his country’s fight against Russian forces). Mr. Trump then responded, I’d like you to do us a favor, and asked him to look into a baseless conspiracy theory for the 2016 election before advising Mr. Zelensky to speak with Mr. Giuliani and the then Attorney General William Barr, his potential opponent in the 2020 election.

There’s a lot of talk about Bidens’ son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to know that, so anything you can do with the attorney general would be great, Mr Trump said, referring to another baseless conspiracy theory which argued that Mr Biden ordered Mr Zelensky’s predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, to fire then Attorney General Viktor Shokin to prevent investigations into his son s ‘he wanted the country to benefit from $ 1 billion in US loan guarantees. Although Mr. Biden asked Mr. Poroshenko to sack Mr. Shokin, he did so at the request of the Obama administration and a significant number of American allies.

Giuliani has become one of Trump’s strongest supporters despite his initial reservations

(Reuters)

Dissatisfied with Mr. Zelensky’s response, Mr. Trump ordered the Office of Management and Budget to withhold $ 391 million in military assistance funds intended to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia soon after. the call ended, and Mr. Zelensky never received that invitation from the White House.

In contrast, his successor’s relationship with Mr. Zelensky was relatively straightforward. From the Biden administration’s point of view, relations with Kiev have received a lot of high-profile attention, with the two leaders speaking on the phone twice since Mr Bidens’ inauguration: once in April, and again in June, notably before its summit with President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also traveled to Kiev in May to meet Mr. Zelensky, one of his first bilateral meetings with a foreign leader, and Energy Secretary Jenifer Granholm visited the Ukrainian capital last week as a representative of Biden administrations at the Crimean Platform conference.

A senior administration official who briefed reporters on Wednesday’s agenda said Zelensky’s visit to the White House would bolster those efforts to demonstrate support for his government and build on and amplify the sustained engagement of President Biden and the administration over the past eight months or so. administration.

Among the topics discussed by Mr. Biden and Mr. Zelensky were their countries’ efforts to strengthen collaboration on shared energy and climate goals, including through a reinvigorated strategic dialogue on energy and climate aimed at achieving advance energy security goals, strengthen economic ties and achieve ambitious climate goals, as well as expanding economic collaboration and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and other shared priorities.

Giuliani on the Biden-Ukraine conspiracy theory

The two leaders will also announce plans to revitalize and revitalize the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission, which has not met since late 2018.

On the issue of Mr. Trump’s attempt to arm himself in his infamous appeal with Mr. Zelensky’s security cooperation and US security assistance, the official said he expected President Biden to convey his unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic security, sovereignty and aspirations, and Mr. Biden eagerly awaiting a more comprehensive update from President Zelensky on the current situation in terms of security.

And while there is at least one elephant in the room in the form of Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, who was Mr. Giulianis ‘main point of contact during Trumpworlds’ push to convince Mr. Zelensky to put Mr. Bidens in sandbags. , the Biden administration is not keen on revisiting the past.

When asked about Mr Yermaks’ presence at Wednesday’s meeting, the official declined to answer the question directly but responded diplomatically, telling reporters: We are very much looking forward to working with the Zelenskys team.

But if Mr Zelensky feels the need to ask for more Javelin anti-tank missiles, chances are hell is more than satisfied by Mr Bidens’ response than by his predecessor.

Not only will Pentagon officials adhere to a new US-Ukraine defense framework that White House officials say will strengthen our cooperation on a range of pressing issues, including Black Sea security, cyber sharing and intelligence, along with continued support for Ukraine as it faces continued Russian aggression, but more aid is on its way to Kiev from Washington.

Last week, the White House informed Congress that the Biden administration intended to supplement the $ 400 million in security assistance provided to Kiev this year with an additional $ 60 million that Mr. Biden will announce his approval on Wednesday alongside Mr Zelensky.

Javelins are included.

