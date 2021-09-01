Biden promises security aid when first meeting Ukrainian Zelenskiy





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday and a US official said he would offer strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty against Russian aggression, as well as a pledge to provide $ 60 million in security assistance.

The two leaders, in their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January, are expected to discuss their disputes over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Ukraine fears will be used by Russia as a a geopolitical weapon, among others.

Zelenskiys’ visit to the White House comes after he played an involuntary and prominent role in the process that led to the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump, a Republican who lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Biden, urged the Ukrainian leader in a 2019 phone call to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who had been a director of an energy company Ukrainian. News of the phone call sparked an effort to remove Trump from office.

Wednesday’s meeting comes as EU leaders take stock of Bidens’ brutal withdrawal from Afghanistan, a move that has prompted some allies to raise questions about US security commitments.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters ahead of the meeting that Biden would offer his rock-solid commitment to protect Ukraine’s security and sovereignty.

Ukraine and Russia have been at odds since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine in 2014 and supported separatists in a conflict in Ukraine’s Donbass region, which Ukraine says has killed 14 000 people.

Biden plans to pledge a new $ 60 million security assistance package for Ukraine which the official said would include Javelin anti-armor systems and other lethal and non-lethal defensive capabilities as well as 45 million. humanitarian aid dollars.

The meeting comes after the Biden administration last month announced an agreement with Germany intended in part to allay Ukrainian concerns over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea to transport gas from the Arctic region. Russian to Germany.

Ukraine is concerned that Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine, could encourage Moscow to take further action against Kiev and has asked for guarantees on its status as a transit country gas once the pipeline is operational.

Biden and Zelenskiy are expected to agree on a strategic energy and climate dialogue to discuss Ukraine’s broader energy goals, the official said.

The US Department of Energy said on Tuesday that officials from both countries had signed a letter of intent to cooperate on energy and climate change.

Ukraine’s willingness to join NATO will also be addressed in the talks. Zelenskiy told reporters in June he wanted a clear yes or no from Biden to give Ukraine a plan to join the NATO military alliance.

Zelenskiy urged NATO members to speed up Ukraine’s entry into the alliance after a standoff with Russia this year which has seen Russia mass additional troops and military materiel near Ukraine’s borders .

NATO allies believe Ukraine needs to adopt more political reforms before joining. The official said Biden plans to congratulate Zelenskiy on his reforms, but more is needed.

We are convinced that Ukraine can and should implement further reforms to strengthen its democracy, and the United States will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts in this direction, the official said.

