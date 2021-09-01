



ALLEGED BRAIN WASH:

Starting from elementary school level, Chinese students should learn principles such as absolute party leadership over the armed forces Chinese students returned to school yesterday with new textbooks sprinkled with Xi Jinping’s thought (), as Beijing aims to extend the Chinese president’s personality cult to children as young as seven and raise a new one. generation of patriots. China’s education ministry has said it will integrate Xis’ loosely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from elementary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year. Primary school teachers must plant the seeds of love for the holiday, country and socialism in the hearts of young people, according to a government notice on the new curriculum. Photo: AFP The new textbooks are decorated with the president’s pithy quotes and pictures of his smiling face, elementary school students served chapters on the achievements of Chinese civilization and the role of the Chinese Communist Party in poverty reduction and struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The lessons are interspersed with quotes from Xi on patriotism and duty, as well as anecdotes from his encounters with ordinary citizens. Grandpa Xi Jinping is very busy with work, but no matter how busy he is, he always joins our business and cares about our growth, says a textbook. Xis’ thinking encompasses 14 principles, including absolute party leadership over the Chinese military and improving living standards through development. It was enshrined in China’s constitution at a 2018 legislative meeting that abolished mandates and paved the way for him to rule indefinitely. The principles are now regularly cited by officials in widely varying contexts, from the fight against COVID-19 to literature and art, and universities have opened institutes dedicated to Xis thought. The push to indoctrinate children with his political thought brings Xis ideology to his youngest audience to date. It comes as the party is waging a broader campaign to tackle what it sees as corrupting influences on young people, from video games to celebrities and foreign educational tools. Textbooks for older children tackle more complex topics such as the country’s aerospace industry and the path to becoming a great modern socialist power. Several parents privately expressed unease about the program, but declined to be interviewed by Agence France-Presse, fearing they would get into trouble for speaking to foreign media. However, the policy has been rebuffed slightly by anonymous internet commentators. Brainwashing begins in childhood, wrote one social media user. Can we refuse this? another user asked. Wang Fei-ling (), professor of international affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said the textbooks were an example of the party effort to bet on a personality cult in a Mao [Zedong ()]-like a strong leader. However, given what has happened in Chinese society over the past four decades, I think that many parents may not like it very much, and many students may find it boring, but few would or could. publicly protest, Wang said. Most are likely not to take it very seriously. While China has long provided students with patriotism and political education, the new curriculum aims to promote the cult of Xi as much as instill a greater sense of nationalism, Chinese researcher Adam Ni said ().

