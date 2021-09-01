Kanye West asked Trump to join him on stage at Donda event: report





Radar Online says Ye had another surprise guest in mind who would raise eyebrows at his listening party in Chicago.

Mercuriel Kanye West brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson in a song during his listening party for Donda in his hometown of Chicago, but according to reports, Ye also had another surprise guest in mind who raised eyebrows.

Reports are that the controversial rapper-producer was hoping to squeeze out former President Donald Trump in a set that many considered already overcrowded.

Then-President-elect Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West are pictured together in the lobby of Trump Tower in December 2016, when Trump and his transition team held positions for the then new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Kanye reached out to Donald Trumps’ team to have the former president make an appearance alongside him and join DaBaby, Marilyn Manson and Kim Kardashian in Chicago, a source said, according to Radar Online.

Kanye is not afraid of controversy. Otherwise, why would he have invited DaBaby after spitting out homophobic remarks and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by several women of sexual assault? an insider would have said. Getting a former president to help sell his new album would have been huge for Kanye, who was a big supporter of Donald Trump. For Kanye, all the press is good.

As previously reported, during Donda’s third listening event on Thursday, rapper DaBaby who was banned from many festivals this summer after facing deserved criticism from fans for some homophobic comments and goth rocker Manson who faced Several accusations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse made appearances on the porch of the Soldier Field recess at West’s childhood home. Manson has an appointment in New Hampshire court early next month on two counts of torts of simple assault resulting from a 2019 concert in which he allegedly spat and blew snot on a videographer.

West, who recently asked to change his legal name to Ye, is said to have kicked Trump out during the portrayal of Jail, Pt. 2, who includes DaBaby.

The song hardly made it to streaming services after West initially said Def Jam / Universal Music released Donda without DaBaby on the track. Momentarily unavailable, Prison, Pt. 2. has now been added to streaming services.

In now-deleted text messages to manager Abu Bu Thiam, West wrote that he was not removing DaBaby from the LP, adding: He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public.

Donda, Yes 10th album, released at 8am Sunday morning. The release became number one on Apple Music in over 100 countries.

