Turkey’s economy recovers from pandemic at fastest pace in 21 years





Turkish Economy Updates Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Turkish business news.

Turkey’s economy rebounded at its fastest pace in more than two decades in the second quarter, bringing good news for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party, but also raising fears of rising inflation. Gross domestic product jumped 21.7 percent in the three months to June, its fastest rate of expansion since 1999. Growth was fueled by a surge in consumption that helped push up inflation at just under 19 percent, its highest level in two years. Commenting on the economic data, Lutfi Elvan, the Minister of Finance, said the Twitter that controlling inflation and maintaining exchange rate stability remained “critically important” for sustainable growth. The pound sterling rose 0.3 percent against the US dollar after the data was released, although it remains down more than 11 percent this year. Despite a sharp slowdown at the start of the pandemic, Turkey was one of the few major economies to grow last year, growing 1.8% thanks to a credit-fueled recovery promoted by the government and aided through interest rate cuts. In March, Erdogan sacked the central bank governor after sharply raising interest rates to stabilize the pound, replacing him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a newspaper columnist who shares Erdogan’s unconventional view that high interest rates stimulate rather than stifle inflation. “The positive quarterly figure [is] quite impressive, in large part thanks to a strong recovery in domestic demand, ”said Roger Kelly, economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. But, he added, “it’s not particularly durable. . . This wave of spending after the last lockdown is very transitory. “ Growth was driven by services, which jumped 45.8%, and there was a 40.5% increase in the industry, the data showed. Household consumption rose 22.9% as banks increased consumer lending. Although the boom fueled inflation, Kavcioglu, the current central bank governor, kept the benchmark interest rate at 19%, promising investors that it would stay above inflation. Erdogan, a self-proclaimed “enemy of interest”, pressured Kavcioglu to reduce borrowing costs. “We could see Erdogan become less vocal in his call for rate cuts, because with [fast] growth, the mantra “We have to cut” is a bit contradictory, ”Kelly said. “With luck, Kavcioglu will be saved by reasonable growth. The challenge would be, if there is higher inflation, to push through a rate hike to keep its promise of positive real rates. Despite the strong growth, opinion polls show voters share widespread dissatisfaction with the ruling party’s management of the economy, especially the unemployment rate. Unemployment fell 1 percentage point to 11.8% in the second quarter, the statistics office said last month. “The backdrop of robust growth and high inflation means the central bank will likely delay the start of an easing cycle until the end of 2021,” wrote Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in a note to investors. The bank is holding its next rate-setting meeting on September 23. Inflation data for August is due on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fa853948-d878-4005-9860-a8469f47d3fd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos