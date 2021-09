A “catastrophe” that harms the dollar? What to know about the crypto legend of Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to strong opinions about his country’s economy. Recently, however, he doubled down on his attacks on the cryptocurrency, calling it “fake” and accusing it of “damaging the US dollar.”

Source: Andrew Cline / Shutterstock.com

What Happened With The Latest Trump Crypto News?

In a recent interview with Fox Business’s Stuart Varney, Trump was asked to comment on cryptocurrency, particularly if there had ever been any direct relationship.

“I like the currency of the United States,” replied Trump. “I think the others are potentially a disaster waiting to happen. … I think it hurts US currency, we should be invested in our currency. … They may be fake, who knows what they are? They are definitely something that people are not very familiar with.

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken a stand against cryptos. On June 8, 2021, he told another Fox Business interviewer that he viewed Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD) as “a scam,” adding that he didn’t like BTC because it was “another currency in competition with the dollar “.

Why is this important

Trump’s take on cryptocurrency is hardly surprising. He spent much of his presidency using an “America First” agenda that sought to put the interests of the United States above those of all other countries.

It is possible that his recent attack was motivated by the fact that President Joe Biden and his administration took a different stance on cryptocurrency, a stance that is pushing for regulation in an effort to help large trading platforms to to survive. Biden’s appointment as Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler noted that such platforms would be well advised “to pass the regulations or risk losing public trust.”

Additionally, it should be noted that despite his alleged resentment towards the crypto, Trump has done nothing to stop the development of Magacoin, the crypto created by some of his supporters.

What comes next for cryptocurrencies

For now, Trump’s statements are unlikely to actually disrupt the crypto markets. Other great economic thinkers, such as Bill Gates and Charlie Munger, have spoken out against crypto. However, few have had a real effect on investors.

Additionally, Trump’s lack of access to Twitter means his posts will reach even fewer audiences, likely lessening any potential impact on investors.

At the time of publication, Samuel O’Brient had (directly or indirectly) no position in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to the publication guidelines of InvestorPlace.com.

