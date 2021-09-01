Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan government “illegitimate and incompetent” – The New Indian Express





By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday blasted the government led by Imran Khan, saying the execution of the “illegitimate and incompetent” dispensation in the country was a “story of destruction”.

Maryam, who is the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, made the comments to the media after her appearance before the High Court in Islamabad in the Avenfield corruption case.

The hearing in the case has been adjourned to September 8.

An “illegitimate and incompetent” government has been imposed on the people, she told the Express Tribune.

“Never in the history of the country has there been such an incompetent government. The performance of the government is a story of destruction because there is lawlessness in Pakistan,” she added.

Maryam, 47, said women were being abused across the country “everywhere”.

Urging people to get rid of government, Maryam said the current process of government accountability is political revenge.

Excluding reconciliation, Maryam said you shouldn’t even talk to the government.

All parties except the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should unite and reflect on Pakistan’s welfare, she told Geo TV.

Speaking of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, she said that “circumstances have changed a lot. Very soon you will see a lot of things change. Nawaz Sharif will come back to the country when it is necessary for him.”

Sharif, 71, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment. His passport expired in February of this year.

Pakistan’s ruling government Tehreek-i-Insaf previously refused a request to issue a new diplomatic passport to him.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Sharif’s passport would not be renewed on “instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry offered Sharif “special documents” to return to the country.

After his failure to appear in a corruption case, a higher court in Islamabad declared him a criminal.

Regarding the Media Regulatory Authority, Maryam said the government was creating obstacles for the media and the opposition and that the bill was a continuation of its policies to censor the media.

