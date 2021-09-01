PML-N alleges pre-ballot rigging in cantonment council elections – Pakistan





Posted on September 01, 2021 5:47 PM

Khawaja Saad Rafique warned party would respond to every illegal move

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Muslim League of Pakistan-N (PML-N) has raised serious allegations about the PTI’s ruling leadership of pre-election rigging in the upcoming cantonment council elections.

According to the details gathered, the PML-N delegation met with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and submitted written complaints.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the CEC, PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal called for all parties to be kept confidential on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs). “How will we know if an EVM software has not been modified,” Ahsan Iqbal asked.

On this occasion, Khawaja Saad Rafique, pillar of the PML-N, said that the government planned to hold the elections on the instructions of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. “We have submitted written complaints to the CEC,” he added.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was abusing his powers to pressure independent candidates. He recently claimed that Imran had met two independent candidates for the governor’s house and that both candidates later withdrew their papers in favor of the PTI candidate.

He also warned that the party would respond to every illegal move. “This time, we will not allow vote thieves to steal the elections,” he added.

The PML-N chief also said that if the foreign funding case was dealt with on merit, the entire PTI, including Imran Khan, would be in jail. “The PTI leaders used all the official resources of the cantonment councils, which included development work, distribution of funds, road construction, use of Nadra’s vans, and so on. », He affirmed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/617775-PML-N-alleges-pre-poll-rigging-in-Cantonment-board-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos