Alphabets Pichai calls on his partner Wilson Sonsini for the Trump case (1)





Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube have hired DC attorney Steffen Johnson and a team of Wilson Sonsini attorneys to represent them in former President Donald Trumps’ First Amendment trial.

The class action lawsuit is one of three led by Trumps attorney John P. Coale, a personal injury lawyer known to have taken on the tobacco and gun industries, against the big YouTube tech companies. , Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. Trump are challenging decisions to ban him from social media platforms.

Johnson, a veteran of Supreme Court litigation, joined Wilson Sonsini in 2019 after nearly 15 years at Winston & Strawn. In 2016, he helped represent New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his Deflategate suspension appeal against the National Football League.

Wilson Sonsini’s partner Brian Willen also filed documents Tuesday to appear in the case. Stearns Weaver Miller shareholders, Abigail Corbett and Jay B. Shapiro, are local legal advisors to Pichai and YouTube, a unit of Google Alphabets.

The lawsuits, which allege social media platforms violated Trumps and other First Amendment rights, have been called frivolous by several legal scholars because the companies are private entities, not governed by the Constitution. Coale, however, said he was confident in Trump’s legal arguments.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment from YouTube and Pichai. Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Stearns Weaver Miller and Willen referred the queries to Google.

Unlike Coale, Washington-based Johnson has practiced constitutional law throughout his career. At Winston Strawn, he was until recently Vice President of Appeals Firm and Critical Queries Practice.

Prior to his time at Winston & Strawn, Johnson worked for the Department of Justice’s legal counsel’s office, where he advised the White House and other executive officials on constitutional law, according to his company profile.

Willen, also a DOJ alumnus, has represented Google in a wide range of litigation. He has defended the company in litigation to hold YouTube and other social media platforms accountable for terrorist attacks, according to his online biography. In 2018, Willen defended Google in a lawsuit brought by Prager University, a conservative digital media company, successfully arguing that entities like YouTube are not state actors subject to the First Amendment.

Corbett joined Stearns Weaver Miller in 2009 and has also worked for Covington & Burling and the Human Rights Campaign. Shapiro was Managing Director of Stearns Weaver Millers from 1998-2004 and is now a member of the company’s board of directors.

Twitter and Facebook did not name their lawyers on Wednesday morning.

The case is Trump et al against YouTube, LLC, SD Fla. No. 21-cv-22445.

