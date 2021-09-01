Chinese teens now in Beijing Quartz crackdown

It’s hard to be young in China right now.

Previously, the authorities seemed to focus mainly on influential entrepreneurs and companies, the expansion of which was described as haphazard by the Communist Party. But now with tough new limits on how many hours of video games minors can play each week, and even on what days. go down on celebrity fan clubs, it increasingly appears that regulation of how young people spend their time has become a crucial target of Beijing’s scrutiny.

Celebration described the movements as an attempt to free young people from the manipulation of capital and monopolies so that they can have a healthier development. Many see the regulations as a crucial step for Chinese President Xi Jinping to shape the country’s youngest minds and for the country’s future workers and leaders, in addition to Xis, to focus on limiting the influence of the private sector. .

Based on my reading of Xis’ speeches in the past, I would say his ideal youth are those who are patriotic, love the Party, love Chinese culture, exercise regularly, and even have practical professional skills, have said Henry Gao, associate professor of law at Singapore University of Management.

Growing frustration among young people

In July, the Party banned most private tutoring companies from operating as for-profit companies, raising capital, or going public, which Beijing says is aimed at reducing the study burden. students. The new rules also prohibited foreign-based tutors from teaching Chinese children on Chinese platforms, closing one of the few remaining doors for young people to interact with the outside world.

This month, the government focused on the entertainment industry, after Xis called on the super-rich to give more back to society to help the country achieve common prosperity. The country would have blacklisted a number of A-List stars considered to be celebrities who misbehave and imposed a significant penalty for tax evasion against an actor, while China’s biggest internet watchdog has launched a campaign and published measures to regulate online fan clubs.

On Monday, August 30, the country dropped another bomb, stipulating that under-18s could only play games for a maximum of three hours per week at designated times between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. . Prior to the move, investors had already had a frantic sell-off of shares in Chinese game companies, when a state publication titled Gaming Spiritual Opiumphrasing was toned down by the outlet later after the panic.

For businesses, the impact of the new gambling policy seems limited at the moment. According to a note from analysts at Jefferies, the share of users under the age of 18 is in the lower single-digit range for major game companies in China, including Tencent, which had around 6% of online gamers in that period. age group in the fourth quarter of last year. Analysts estimate that around 5% of the company’s gaming revenue comes from minors.

Tencent noted that he followed governments have passed signals on access to video games for children. Since 2017, Tencent has explored and applied various new technologies and functions for the protection of minors. This will continue, as Tencent strictly adheres to and actively implements the latest requirements from Chinese authorities, the company said in a statement.

But these measures have sparked expressions of frustration among young people online, with two key leisure activities being targeted and restricted. Some have pointed out that the age of sexual consent is 14 in China, but the country now requires people to be 18 to play games freely.

The question is: what can we use to fill the free time that children have after the play limit? Now the government would not allow them to study or have fun, so what can children do? a user on Weibo asked.

Studying Xi Jinping’s Thought

One possible answer to this question is more education and activities focused on cultivating patriotism and attendance. For the new school term, which begins this month, Beijing has already added indoctrination to Xis ideology to the national curriculum.

Another option could be to do more sport Beijing came away with a good harvest of medals at the Tokyo Olympics and is now in the midst of a long-term strategy to do better at the Winter Olympics, as it is preparing to welcome the next in February.

I think there will be campaigns for students to read Chinese classics, learn Chinese music, strengthen their physical education classes, and even work in the countryside during summer vacation, etc., said Gao, the teacher.

The situation could get worse. Once China foreign video game consoles banned absolutely, out of fear of addiction, until he relaxed the measure in 2015. Eric Liu, a former Weibo censor who is now based in the US and analyzes censorship for the China Digital news site Times, tweeted thatforeign game platforms like Steam and Xbox which are still available in ChinaTwitch has already been blockedcould be Beijing’s next targets, closing a window that allowed people like him to escape Chinese patriotic TV series aired during school holidays.

Very few people remember that today’s adults were children too, he writes.